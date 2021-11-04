Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MN43 ISIN: US7583381071 Ticker-Symbol: 39R 
Berlin
04.11.21
12:20 Uhr
0,592 Euro
+0,013
+2,23 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REEDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REEDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 15:34
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entirety Films: Oliver Reed's Niece, Caroline Reed, Producing Documentary Film About The Healing Art Of Zhineng Qigong.

CASTLE CARY, England, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While editing the trailer for her documentary film 'Hidden in Plain Sight' at Twickenham Studios in London, Caroline turned round from the editing desk to see a 1940's Twickenham Studio poster for a film called 'The Stars Look Down'. It was directed by her great uncle, Sir Carol Reed, who was also the uncle of the actor Oliver Reed. Caroline felt sure it was a wink of approval across time!

Caroline Reed - EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Before the Covid outbreak, Caroline travelled to China with her film partner, Jeremy Colledge, to interview over 40 people who had turned around chronic and even life threatening diseases using Zhineng Qigong.

During this global pandemic and noticing also the sharp rise in lifestyle illnesses, has motivated Caroline to produce this groundbreaking documentary film. One that may bring hope to many people by exploring the immune boosting and healing art of Zhineng Qigong. The practice is simple to learn, easy to do and works harmoniously alongside modern Western medicine.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO VIEW THE SHORT FILM TRAILER GO TO www.entiretyfilms.com

"Zhineng Qigong helps us to strengthen our connection to the universe through our consciousness, helping us to change our minds and thus change our energetic selves resulting in the change of our physical body, MIND OVER MATTER."

Jeremy Colledge - Zhineng Qigong teacher of 35 years, producer and writer of "HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT.'

Photos available and creative film team for interviews.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679054/EntiretyFilms_Caroline_Reed.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679055/Entirety_Films_Logo.jpg

Entirety Films Logo

REEDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.