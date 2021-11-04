Entirety Films: Oliver Reed's Niece, Caroline Reed, Producing Documentary Film About The Healing Art Of Zhineng Qigong.

CASTLE CARY, England, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While editing the trailer for her documentary film 'Hidden in Plain Sight' at Twickenham Studios in London, Caroline turned round from the editing desk to see a 1940's Twickenham Studio poster for a film called 'The Stars Look Down'. It was directed by her great uncle, Sir Carol Reed, who was also the uncle of the actor Oliver Reed. Caroline felt sure it was a wink of approval across time!

Before the Covid outbreak, Caroline travelled to China with her film partner, Jeremy Colledge, to interview over 40 people who had turned around chronic and even life threatening diseases using Zhineng Qigong.

During this global pandemic and noticing also the sharp rise in lifestyle illnesses, has motivated Caroline to produce this groundbreaking documentary film. One that may bring hope to many people by exploring the immune boosting and healing art of Zhineng Qigong. The practice is simple to learn, easy to do and works harmoniously alongside modern Western medicine.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO VIEW THE SHORT FILM TRAILER GO TO www.entiretyfilms.com

"Zhineng Qigong helps us to strengthen our connection to the universe through our consciousness, helping us to change our minds and thus change our energetic selves resulting in the change of our physical body, MIND OVER MATTER."

Jeremy Colledge - Zhineng Qigong teacher of 35 years, producer and writer of "HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT.'

Photos available and creative film team for interviews.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679054/EntiretyFilms_Caroline_Reed.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679055/Entirety_Films_Logo.jpg

