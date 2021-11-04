ThroughPut Inc.: ThroughPut Inc & DCRA Inc. announce Strategic Partnership to launch Constrained-Based Supply Chain S&OP Diagnostics System to accelerate Revenue Growth

The most comprehensive Operational Transformation solution for organizations seeking fresh perspectives to address complex Supply Chain challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.ai , the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced a partnership with Dynamic Cycle-Time Reduction Associates ( DCRA ) to launch their combined offering reinstating the focus to Sales, Operations, and Digitization efforts to maximize ROI and throughput. The partnership will combine ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI engine with DCRA's advanced, decentralized Sales and Operations Process (S&OP) algorithms to jointly enable customers to balance and synchronize the Supply and Demand Processes and identify Working Capital Improvements with visible financial result within the quarter.

The biggest challenge for industrial businesses today involves balancing Supply Lead Times with Demand Lead Times, from the production floor level up to the C-Suite. While current planning & execution systems exist to help different operational units, they do not interconnect to systematically prioritize and focus around the most value-generating efforts for the greatest returns. A capacity-constrained Demand Management System complemented by a strong decentralized Sales and Operations Process offering is the fastest way to achieve organization-wide focus and deliver positive net financial impact.

The existing data structures between DCRA & ThroughPut.ai systems allow customers to balance their demand and supply simultaneously at every level of the organization without changing existing physical processes or preferred planning systems.

"We are excited to be partnering with DCRA, a firm that pioneered the supply chain technology space to fill a very large gap in the strategy and operations world, which is now more than ever so critical to address as the world's economy reopens. DCRA's ability to handle inventory management from a different time and different place is a considerable breakthrough," said Ali Raza, CEO and Founder of ThroughPut Inc. "Our joint vision to unlock true human potential faster with AI will empower innovative executives to resolve their operational and financial challenges with leading technology and support from the proven operational and technology experts who invented this space."

"We are partnering with ThroughPut.ai to enable anyone in any company to see how good they can be," said Jon Kirkegaard, founder of DCRA. "Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) is not only the most valuable enabler to improve the business performance, it is also the best enabler for faster, scalable, and systemic approaches to streamlining operations. Customers can quickly simulate the agility provided by S&OP's in the more timely and scientific balancing of Demand and Supply, and execute upon recommendations to improve sales while lowering overall working capital and improving inventory turns.

Partnership Capabilities Overview

Full Custody of Analysis to Planning to Execution leveraging AI and Decentralized Networks

Extended Supply Chain Diagnostics for Demand & Capacity Constraints to reduce Transportation Spend & maximize Critical Equipment Utilization

Management of Inventory at Different Times & Different Locations

AI-assisted Organizational Sales & Operations Planning Analysis

AI-assisted Demand Lead Times & Supply Lead Times Matching Engine

Predictive Balance Sheet for future looking Inventory Management

Implementation into any Technology or Physical Workflow

ThroughPut.ai & DCRA will be hosting a Joint Webinar on November 30th to share more about their joint solutions, discuss case studies, and to meet customers who want to come back even stronger from the pandemic. To register for the webinar, click here .

Additional Resources:

For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library

Learn more at the ThroughPut Blog and access the latest ThroughPut Press Coverage for the latest developments in Supply Chain AI

ThroughPut Press Coverage Learn more at Sales & Operations Planning here http://sopbook.com/

PR Contact:

Tina Jacobs

pr@throughput.ai

ThroughPut Inc

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that orchestrates supply chains for better bottom-line impact by leveraging existing Enterprise Data. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders Materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

About DCRA Inc

Dynamic Cycle-time Reduction Associates (DCRA) was founded to assist clients in achieving competitive advantage through supply chain excellence. DCRA achieves rapid results through dramatically reducing wasted buffers of inventory and unused capacity between manufacturers and their suppliers, distributors, customers, outsourcing logistics and manufacturing partners. DCRA also believes that most supply chain technologies are best used as enabling tools in a larger value based supply chain program - not as "black box" answers. Derived from this experience, DCRA has developed proprietary supply chain / order fulfillment collaboration methodologies and supporting tools that focus on reducing execution and planning cycle times.