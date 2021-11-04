V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions, published today a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on Ford's Sustainable Financing Framework. The framework will govern Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit's future bond issuances to finance environmental and social projects.

"Bonds issued via Ford's Sustainable Financing Framework will make an Advanced contribution to sustainability, the highest level on our four-point scale," said Patrick Mispagel, MD Sustainable Finance at Moody's ESG Solutions. "By financing clean transportation projects such as the manufacturing of electric vehicles, Ford's framework will have a positive impact on the company, its supply chain, and the general public, who stand to benefit from a reduction in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions."

In V.E's opinion, the framework is Aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021 and Social Bond Principles 2021.

The framework is Coherent with Ford's strategic sustainability priorities, the highest level on V.E's three-point scale. Ford's sustainability goals and targets include achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, attaining zero emissions from its vehicles and facilities, and using 100% local renewable electricity in all manufacturing by 2035.

V.E's SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers' and projects' credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has provided more than 370 SPOs including award-winning and pioneering missions on sustainable financing operations in over 30 countries. To learn more, please visit www.moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

V.E's SPO on Ford's Sustainable Financing Framework is available here.

