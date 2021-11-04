Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at JPM Conference

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 16:04
Thomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:55 a.m. EST in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
Andrew GreenFrank J. Golden
Senior Director, Corporate AffairsHead of Investor Relations
+1 347 659 4857+1 332 219 1111
andrew.green@tr.comfrank.golden@tr.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
