Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks Reports Accelerated Investment in Cloud-Based Solutions from Top Commerce Brands and Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announced significant acceleration in the adoption of their cloud-based solutions. In the past year, the number of customers using Lucidworks' cloud-ready search platform grew by almost 200% and the average recurring revenue (ARR) attributed to cloud-based solutions tripled. Retailers, financial service firms, healthcare companies, grocers, and manufacturers rely on Lucidworks' cloud-based solutions to create connected experiences across their organizations.



According to a recent Gartner report, "By 2023, 40% of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and platform services, up from 20% in 2020" (Gartner , "Predicts 2021: Cloud and Edge Infrastructure", John McArthur, Arun Chandrasekaran, Thomas Bittman, Tim Zimmerman, 8 December 2020). Lucidworks cloud solutions make it easy for organizations to make the move to cloud and modernize their infrastructure with cloud-based commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that drive measurable results throughout the entire organization. Lucidworks cloud customers represent a diverse array of industries. Nearly half of Lucidworks cloud-based ARR is from Global 2000 companies that span retail, financial services, technology, and grocery.

"Lucidworks has established our reputation as a leader in next-generation search solutions," said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. "The appetite for cloud-based solutions is industry-agnostic. As our customers' need for a more modern infrastructure evolves, we have developed new solutions to meet those needs. Our partnership with Google Cloud Platform makes the migration process simple so customers not only get the benefits of the cloud, they're also not disrupting any of their usual activities to get there. We're powering connected experiences in the cloud by collecting signals anywhere and applying those insights everywhere to create value in every interaction."

Lucidworks cloud-native offerings include the latest version of Fusion , and customers also have access to cloud applications including Never Null , a semantic vector search solution that eliminates zero result searches, and Smart Answers , a chatbot augmentation solution that drives deep learning into customer service cloud workflows. These solutions enable customers to quickly and effortlessly spin up powerful capabilities such as advanced machine learning and AI-driven recommendations for users.

"We chose Lucidworks because they make search smarter and more scalable for less lift," said Danny Chao, Senior Platform Engineer, Zola . "We also needed a cloud-based solution to maintain our momentum as a premier online wedding planning tool. We host a wide range of offerings for our couples that include a vendor database, invite templates, website creation, and registries; this makes search at scale a challenge. With Fusion we can create a personal experience across our site that makes it easy for couples to take advantage of all of our solutions to make wedding planning as easy as possible."

Lucidworks will be announcing additional cloud-based applications in the coming months. Contact Lucidworks here to learn more about building connected experiences in the cloud.

