BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named to Selling Power's Top 20 Virtual Sales Training Companies 2021 list.

"We are honored to be recognized for our virtual training capabilities," said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS's Sales and Marketing Practice. "In 2020, we pivoted to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients in a fully virtual environment. We continued this work in a hybrid-virtual environment in 2021. We are humbled by our clients' continued partnership and inspired by the results they have achieved."

Companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application, which included their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and response to changing market conditions. The main criteria for evaluation included:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

Breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for participant retention

Innovation of offerings and/or delivery in response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and client feedback

Selling Power also considered feedback from more than 250 clients, which included:

"Usable, to-the-point training delivered effectively and supported well. What more could you want?"

"Close, professional, and absolutely satisfying collaboration they know what they are doing and perform at the highest level."

"In just three months since our conclusion, we've seen our pipeline grow by 14% in dollars, and, more importantly, by 34% in number of opportunities."

Selling Power advises CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders to leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About SellingPower

Selling Power has been the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981.

