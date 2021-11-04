DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus')

4 November 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, EACH PROVINCE AND TERRITORY OF CANADA, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NOTHING HEREIN SHALL BE CONSTRUED AS ANY OFFER, INVITATION OR RECOMMENDATION TO PURCHASE, SELL OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION AND NEITHER THE ISSUE OF INFORMATION NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO, ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY.

ANY DECISION TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF SECURITIES MENTIONED HEREIN MUST BE MADE ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN AND INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE ORIGINAL PROSPECTUS AND THE SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS.

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus")

Further to the publication on 26 October of a prospectus relating to the proposed Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer (the "Original Prospectus") by Petrofac Limited (the "Company" or "Petrofac") and further to the Company's announcement on 1 November to update on the pricing of the Proposed Bond Offering (as defined in the Original Prospectus), the Company hereby announces that it has published a supplementary prospectus giving details of the terms of the Proposed Bond Offering (the "Supplementary Prospectus").

The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and Rule 3.4 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules and has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Supplementary Prospectus should be read in conjunction with the Original Prospectus.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Capital Raise Announcement unless otherwise specified.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Supplementary Prospectus will also be available on the Company's website at: https://www.petrofac.com/investors/refinancing/ subject to certain exceptions.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Petrofac is Alison Broughton, Company Secretary.

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Goldman Sachs

+44 (0) 207 774 1000

Bertie Whitehead

Chris Pilot

Tom Hartley

J.P. Morgan

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

Edmund Byers

Barry Weir

Will Holyoak

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement (the "Announcement") does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction.

Any offer to acquire the Company's securities pursuant to the proposed Capital Raise referred to in these materials will be made, and any investor should make his, her or its investment, solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the Original Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus to be made generally available in the United Kingdom in connection with such Capital Raise. When made generally available, copies of the Original Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus may be obtained at no cost from the Company or through the website of the Company.

This Announcement and the information contained in it is not for publication, release, transmission, distribution or forwarding, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Commonwealth of Australia, its territories and possessions, each province and territory of Canada, Japan, Switzerland and the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so (together, the "Excluded Territories"). This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for shares in any of the Excluded Territories. This Announcement has not been approved by the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions.

The securities mentioned herein (the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States. Subject to certain limited exceptions, Application Forms have not been, and will not be, sent to, and Open Offer Entitlements have not been, and will not be, credited to the CREST account of, any Qualifying Shareholder with a registered address in the United States. None of the Securities, the Application Forms, this announcement or any other document connected with the Capital Raise has been or will be approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States, or any other U.S. regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Securities or the accuracy or adequacy of any of the documents or other information related thereto. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

There will be no public offering of securities in the Excluded Territories, which includes any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking activities under the marketing name, J.P. Morgan Cazenove) ("J.P. Morgan") or Goldman Sachs International ("Goldman Sachs"), or by any of their respective affiliates or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are each authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Each of J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs (together, the "Joint Bookrunners") is acting solely for the Company and no one else in connection with the Capital Raise or any other matter referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Capital Raise and/or any other matter referred to in this Announcement. Any prospective purchaser of the shares in the Company is recommended to seek its own independent financial advice.

