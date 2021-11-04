EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim joins First Movers Coalition at COP26



04.11.2021 / 16:45



Founding member of First Movers Coalition (FMC) to scale up green demand for a net-zero future



Committing to trucking ambition and accelerating green building



FMC launched by US Secretary Kerry and World Economic Forum at COP26 in Glasgow

Holcim joins the First Movers Coalition (FMC) as a founding member to drive more green demand and low carbon technologies to advance our world's climate goals. On the green procurement side, Holcim commits to FMC's trucking ambition, to reach 30% of zero-emission heavy-duty truck purchases or contracts by 2030. On the supply side, Holcim will continue to scale up its green building solutions and next-generation technologies for net-zero construction. These commitments build on Holcim's industry-first 2050 net-zero goals, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The FMC was launched at COP26 by Secretary John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'The net-zero transition requires unprecedented collaboration across value chains. The First Movers Coalition can achieve this. Together we can grow the demand for net-zero solutions to drive more investment in next-generation green technologies. As a founding member, Holcim is committed to taking action on both the demand and supply side. We will buy more net-zero vehicles and continue to grow our range of green building solutions to scale up net-zero construction.' John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said: 'The First Movers Coalition is a platform for the world's leading global companies to make purchasing commitments to create early markets for critical technologies needed to achieve net-zero by 2050. In this critical decade, we not only need to deploy as rapidly as possible existing clean energy technologies, such as wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage, but also drive innovation for our long-term decarbonization goals.' Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, said: 'Technology has given us the tools to reduce our emissions and build a stronger and more inclusive economy of the future. For innovators and investors to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, they need clear market demand. The First Movers Coalition will leverage the collective purchasing power of leading companies and drive the need for these technologies. I call on business leaders to work with us and be the role models keeping our climate goals alive.' Holcim is committed to driving the transition to net-zero building, with its 2050 net zero targets cutting across its entire value chain. Making progress on this journey, Holcim launched the world's first global ranges of green concrete ECOPact and green cement ECOPlanet, enabling low-carbon construction around the world. Holcim is also working to reduce emissions across its entire value chain, as established by its goal to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050. With over 100,000 trucks delivering its materials around the world every day, Holcim is committed to making a difference with its green procurement. A recent example is its collaboration with Volvo in Switzerland to jointly deploy the world's first commercially available CE[1]-certified electric and autonomous vehicles in its operations. By joining FMC, Holcim aims to bring these commitments to the next level. For the full details of the FMC, see the WEF's press release here. For more information on Holcim's journey to net zero, visit https://www.holcim.com/climate-energy. [1] CE marking indicates that a product meets EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements as required for products marketed in the EU. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

