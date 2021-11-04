Anzeige
TESSI: 9-month 2021 turnover: EUR 348.6m

€m202120201ChangeChange
(proforma)2
H1 turnover234.9199.9+17.5%+16.3%
Q3 turnover113.6102.0+11.5%+10.1%
H1 total348.6301.9+15.5%+14.2%

1 2020 data excludes the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January 2021 press release).

2 Calculated by including turnover generated by Proformation in 2020 before its consolidation in the Group from Q1 2021 (see 9 March 2021 press release).

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted consolidated turnover for the first 9 months of 2021 of €348.6 million.

On a proforma basis², turnover was up +14.2%, bolstered by thriving business and a favourable comparison with the previous year, particularly in the second quarter, due to the impact of lockdown from mid-March 2020 onwards.

Public buyout offer open until 10 November 2021

The public buyout offer launched by Pixel Holding on Tessi shares at a price of €168.60 per share (net of the €3.40 exceptional dividend paid 28 June 2021) has been open since 28 October and will close on 10 November 2021 after close of trading. For full information on this transaction see: tessi.eu.

About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m29raJubk5uVlXJqlphmmGqYnJxjyJLGa2bImmptYpqcnJuUm5pmbJnHZnBinWtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71860-tes-041121-ca-9-mois-2021-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
