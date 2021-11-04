Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of October 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during October 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of October 2021.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"Dear CYBL Community, we really exceeded our expectations for October, which was a exceptional month by all measures. We announced new funding, two acquisitions, a fantastic personnel addition, and great revenue results for the month. Here's a quick recap of what transpired:

We achieved our highest revenue month ever of $1,917,875 in October, exceeding our October projections of $1,000,000. In addition, our year-to-date revenue through October is $4,096,581, also exceeding our projected year-to-date revenue of $3,000,000.

We announced $4,500,000 in funding from California-based RB Capital Partners, Inc. to accelerate the Company's growth plans across our FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions business units. RB Capital and Cyberlux structured the funding as a premium-to-market fixed-price convertible note that can only convert to common stock at $0.25 per share, a significant premium to the stock's current price of ~$0.046 per share. This debt is obligatorily convertible on or before the 24-month maturity date in October 2023. Further, RB Capital is prepared to provide up to an additional $10,500,000 in further funding on the same terms as the share price continues to reflect Cyberlux Corporation's growth.

We announced that United States Government expert and Department of Justice / Department of State veteran Ms. Cheri Nolan and Strikepoints Consulting, LLC has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor on our government business development across the four business units, including FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions. With over 40 years of executive experience, Ms. Nolan has had a very distinguished career, serving in the Office of the White House Chief of Staff, and several appointments at the Department of Justice under five Attorneys General, including as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General. At the State Department she served as Director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. Most recently, Ms. Nolan served under Attorney General William Barr. In this role, Ms. Nolan served as liaison to the law enforcement community as well as program oversight, contracts management, clearance of major publications, and final review of documents attendant to major national justice policy initiatives.

We announced the acquisition of FBD Group SHPK, a global telecommunications, infrastructure, software and service provider, and an innovator in next-generation telecommunications technologies such as 5G, a key communication technology for unmanned aircraft guidance systems. The FBD Group was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tirana, Albania, a NATO member country, and is one of the key providers of telecommunications infrastructure and equipment in the region, as well as one of the main suppliers of fiber optic broadband network infrastructure. With this acquisition, we created a new business unit, Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions (Cyberlux ITS), as the Cyberlux business platform that will drive the execution and implementation of core Cyberlux infrastructure technology across global renewable energy and infrastructure projects. The FBD team has extensive knowledge and experience in building telecommunications infrastructure and software applications, and they bring expansive software development capabilities including advanced software developers who have experience in building enterprise-level software solutions to assist us in building the end-to-end UAS data management and analytics support infrastructure required by the FlightGDN UAS platform. The FBD is already creating the growth engine for the Cyberlux ITS infrastructure business across Europe and North and South America.

We announced that the Cyberlux Corporation Board of Directors met and approved a plan for me and our CFO, David Downing, to contribute our 420 million shares of common stock back to the Company's Treasury. These shares are deducted from the Company's Outstanding Share count and will help offset the Company's aggressive acquisition and joint venture Business Roadmap. At a current market value over $16 million, our 420 million share contribution is an important re-investment in the Cyberlux company and a demonstration of our belief in the Company's mission. We will be issued new Management Incentive Award shares to replace this $16 million in share value, at the incentive price levels of $0.10 and $0.25 as share price milestones.

We announced the acquisition of HAVAS Group S.A.S., a Colombian registered company (not the media company), to build out the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure capability platform in South America. This includes key financing, property, and personnel assets to accelerate the growth of the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure business across South America, leveraging the capability of the FBD Group with expansion plans next in Europe in 2022. With this acquisition, the Company has added significant capability to the Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions (Cyberlux ITS) business unit to accelerate the execution and implementation of the Company's core renewable infrastructure technology, including solar, wind and hydroelectric infrastructure projects.

We issued our Investor Relations Presentation for investors, shareholders and the Cyberlux community of supporters to provide guidance and understanding of where we are headed and how we are accelerating our growth over the next 5 years. You can find the presentation on our website:

https://cyberlux.com/irdeck/

We opened our Miami office for our North and South America Infrastructure Operations and Sales office, located at 370 NE 75th St 126, Miami, FL 33138.

We just launched multiple new social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and we are posting our first video Q&A this week on our YouTube channel.

We had an outstanding October and would like to again thank the CYBL team for their dedicated, 24/7 effort to grow our business, including our great revenue performance this month of $1.9M, our Strikepoints partnership, our two pivotal acquisitions of FBD and HAVAS, and the launching of our new social media channels, among the many other accomplishments across the organization. We also really appreciate the IR team for their constant engagement to provide our shareholders with the best investor relations support possible.

