ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports Continuing Strength in Third Quarter Sales, EPS and EBITDA

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 72.4 $ 72.4 $ 203.0 $ 225.1 Gross margin 32.8 % 33.4 % 32.2 % 32.1 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 3.2 $ 2.8 $ 6.5 $ 4.9 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 3.2 $ 2.9 $ 6.8 $ 5.3 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Cash provided by operating activities $ 11.3 $ 12.8 $ 28.2 $ 39.0 EBITDA $ 11.0 $ 12.1 $ 30.1 $ 33.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.5 $ 12.5 $ 31.3 $ 34.6 Capital Expenditures $ 1.8 $ 2.5 $ 3.4 $ 5.1 Debt & finance leases (including current) $ 80.5 $ 106.1

Management Commentary:

"Sales growth in the third quarter is a clear testament to our success in transforming the company. Our customer mix continues to expand, and it is delivering the steady growth we are looking for," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman, President and CEO of ARC. "No single job, event or customer drove our results, and we outperformed a busy second quarter. Our sales and operations teams stayed focused and executed on our plan to diversify our customer base and the industry segments we serve."

"We experienced continuing demand in environmental graphics and color printing of all kinds, as well as increases in the volume of document scanning. Sales from the construction segment also remained strong despite concerns over supply chain and labor constraints. We remain confident that our portfolio of services appeals to a broad range of business types and will continue to create opportunities and drive growth into the fourth quarter and next year," said Mr. Suriyakumar.

"With more predictable sales growth and an optimized cost structure for the quarter, we were again able to achieve a significant increase in year-over-year EPS, solid gross margin performance, and a second consecutive quarter of EBITDA above $11 million," said Jorge Avalos, ARC's Chief Financial Officer. "Our plan was to build on the progress we delivered in Q2 with an emphasis on execution across all areas of the business. Our results for the period speak for themselves and point the way toward continuing progress in the fourth quarter and beyond."

2021 Third Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $72.4 million, a 0.1% increase compared to the third quarter 2020.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the third quarter 2021 were $54.9 million.

Days sales outstanding were 50 in Q3 2021 as compared to 51 in Q3 2020.

Architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operators (AEC/O) customers comprised approximately 67% of total net sales, while customers outside of construction made up approximately 33% of total net sales.

The number of managed print services (MPS) locations dropped by approximately 30 locations year over year to approximately 10,770 as of September 30, 2021.

Net Revenue

In millions 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Total net revenue $ 72.4 $ 68.8 $ 61.7 $ 289.5 $ 64.3 $ 72.4

For the third quarter 2021, net sales increased 0.1%, compared to the same period in 2020 primarily due to increasing year-over-year economic activity as the negative effects of the recent pandemic subsided. Sales in the third quarter also benefited from targeted marketing of services to address the changing graphic printing and scanning needs of customers.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 CDIM $ 44.9 $ 43.1 $ 37.4 $ 175.5 $ 38.2 $ 47.1 MPS $ 18.5 $ 18.0 $ 17.3 $ 79.3 $ 18.1 $ 17.6 AIM $ 4.1 $ 3.3 $ 3.0 $ 12.3 $ 3.1 $ 2.9 Equipment and supplies $ 5.0 $ 4.4 $ 3.9 $ 22.3 $ 4.9 $ 4.7

For the third quarter 2021, construction document and information management (CDIM) sales decreased 4.7% compared to prior year. As noted in previous quarters, the negative impact of the pandemic on CDIM has not been as pronounced as in other parts of our business due to the expansion of products and services beyond the construction vertical. During the third quarter of 2021, the year-over-year sales decrease was due to reduced demand of graphic printing related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by sales of our expanded offerings and demand from new and existing customers driven by increases in general economic activity.

For the third quarter 2021, MPS sales increased 4.8% year-over-year. MPS sales increased as work from home directives ended for some of our customers, which in turn, lead to increased demand for our services performed on site.

For the third quarter 2021, archiving and information management (AIM) sales increased 40.0% year-over-year. Sales increases in AIM were driven by reasons similar to MPS, primarily attributable to the return of workers in offices which created greater demand for scanning services.

For the third quarter 2021, equipment and supplies sales increased 5.5% year-over-year. The increase reflects the more favorable economic conditions in 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Equipment and supply sales from our Chinese joint venture declined due to continued constraints on capital spending in that country, but were offset by improvements in U.S. sales as the economy began to recover.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Gross profit $ 23.8 $ 22.8 $ 18.8 $ 92.9 $ 20.7 $ 24.2 Gross margin 32.8 % 33.1 % 30.4 % 32.1 % 32.1 % 33.4 %

Despite the drop in gross profit of $0.4 million, gross margin continued to remain above 32.0% for the third quarter 2021, as a result of the leverage gained from our new post-pandemic cost structure.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 18.8 $ 18.5 $ 17.0 $ 79.0 $ 18.2 $ 19.2

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter 2021 decreased by 1.9% year-over-year primarily driven by reduced bonuses and commissions paid.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In millions unless otherwise indicated 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Net income attributable to ARC - GAAP $ 3.2 $ 2.6 $ 0.8 $ 6.2 $ 1.3 $ 2.8 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 3.2 $ 2.6 $ 0.9 $ 6.3 $ 1.0 $ 2.9 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.02 $ 0.07

The year-over-year increase in GAAP net income attributable to ARC for the third quarter 2021 was driven primarily by a reduction in amortization expense, and significantly lower net interest expense as a result of debt pay-downs and a decrease in LIBOR.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 11.3 $ 11.5 $ 5.4 $ 54.5 $ 15.5 $ 12.8

The year-over-year decrease in cash flows from operations during the third quarter 2021 reflect normalized levels of cash generation and collectibles for the period, compared to the same period in 2020 when aggressive measures were implemented to manage working capital and preserve cash in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EBITDA

In millions 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 FYE 2020 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 EBITDA $ 11.0 $ 10.7 $ 8.4 $ 43.2 $ 9.9 $ 12.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.5 $ 11.1 $ 8.8 $ 44.8 $ 10.2 $ 12.5

Decreases in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2021 were driven primarily by the decrease in gross profit, excluding the impact of depreciation.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 CDIM 62.0 % 65.1 % 61.8 % 61.0 % MPS 25.5 % 24.4 % 26.5 % 27.2 % AIM 5.6 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 4.1 % Equipment and supplies sales 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.6 % 7.7 %

Outlook

Due to the economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, ARC has not issued a full forecast for 2021, but has stated its confidence in generating at least $10 million in adjusted EBITDA per quarter for the balance of the year. Management will consider issuing a more complete forecast in the future if more reliable indicators become available.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, Current assets: 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,903 $ 54,950 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,136 and $2,357 40,098 36,279 Inventory 9,144 9,474 Prepaid expenses 4,712 4,065 Other current assets 4,083 3,979 Total current assets 112,940 108,747 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $229,074 and $219,834 47,385 57,830 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 32,189 37,859 Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 355 515 Deferred income taxes 14,493 17,261 Other assets 2,306 2,175 Total assets $ 330,719 $ 345,438 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,189 $ 18,661 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 11,886 10,088 Accrued expenses 17,086 17,783 Current operating lease liabilities 10,700 12,158 Current portion of finance leases 14,364 17,557 Total current liabilities 77,225 76,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,833 33,561 Long-term debt and finance leases 66,140 79,679 Other long-term liabilities 1,543 1,615 Total liabilities 172,741 191,102 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 50,439 and 49,422 shares issued and 43,125 and 42,792 shares outstanding 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 129,076 127,755 Retained earnings 41,319 37,308 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,669) (2,787) 167,776 162,325 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 7,314 and 6,630 shares 16,250 14,657 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity 151,526 147,668 Noncontrolling interest 6,452 6,668 Total equity 157,978 154,336 Total liabilities and equity $ 330,719 $ 345,438

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 72,432 $ 72,379 $ 202,961 $ 225,123 Cost of sales 48,643 48,186 137,593 152,888 Gross profit 23,789 24,193 65,368 72,235 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,829 19,186 54,373 60,816 Amortization of intangible assets 37 285 168 1,353 Income from operations 4,923 4,722 10,827 10,066 Other income, net (7) (11) (30) (44) Interest expense, net 495 871 1,691 3,111 Income before income tax provision 4,435 3,862 9,166 6,999 Income tax provision 1,298 1,234 2,949 2,489 Net income 3,137 2,628 6,217 4,510 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 41 163 324 425 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders $ 3,178 $ 2,791 $ 6,541 $ 4,935 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,073 42,747 42,213 43,017 Diluted 42,724 42,918 42,629 43,160

ARC Document Solutions, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,137 $ 2,628 $ 6,217 $ 4,510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for accounts receivable 158 189 164 706 Depreciation 5,992 6,938 18,760 21,402 Amortization of intangible assets 37 285 168 1,353 Amortization of deferred financing costs 15 16 47 48 Stock-based compensation 481 413 1,224 1,333 Deferred income taxes 1,203 1,175 2,637 2,419 Deferred tax valuation allowance 22 50 125 22 Other non-cash items, net (88) 258 (167) 226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,149) 1,144 (4,008) 9,310 Inventory 124 1,527 338 3,469 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,642 3,754 6,965 10,765 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 711 (5,617) (4,296) (16,548) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,285 12,760 28,174 39,015 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,837) (2,472) (3,391) (5,053) Other 71 170 291 250 Net cash used in investing activities (1,766) (2,302) (3,100) (4,803) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 54 - 54 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 17 15 43 55 Share repurchases (568) - (1,593) (2,432) Payments on finance leases (4,353) (3,936) (13,918) (10,236) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 30,500 5,000 69,250 45,000 Payments under revolving credit facilities (31,750) (20,000) (76,750) (45,000) Payment of deferred financing costs - - (281) - Dividends paid (843) - (2,112) (870) Net cash used in financing activities (6,943) (18,921) (25,307) (13,483) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances (45) 374 186 188 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,531 (8,089) (47) 20,917 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 52,372 58,431 54,950 29,425 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,903 $ 50,342 $ 54,903 $ 50,342 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 2,677 $ 1,546 $ 4,771 $ 9,624 Operating lease obligations incurred $ 917 $ 938 $ 2,115 $ 4,582

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CDIM $ 44,890 $ 47,107 $ 125,413 $ 137,337 MPS 18,497 17,648 53,837 61,189 AIM 4,073 2,910 10,382 9,163 Equipment and supplies sales 4,972 4,714 13,329 17,434 Net sales $ 72,432 $ 72,379 $ 202,961 $ 225,123

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 11,285 $ 12,760 $ 28,174 $ 39,015 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (328) (808) 1,001 (6,996) Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (7,820) (9,324) (22,958) (27,509) Income tax provision 1,298 1,234 2,949 2,489 Interest expense, net 495 871 1,691 3,111 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 41 163 324 425 Depreciation and amortization 6,029 7,223 18,928 22,755 EBITDA 11,000 12,119 30,109 33,290 Stock-based compensation 481 413 1,224 1,333 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,481 $ 12,532 $ 31,333 $ 34,623

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 3,178 $ 2,791 $ 6,541 $ 4,935 Interest expense, net 495 871 1,691 3,111 Income tax provision 1,298 1,234 2,949 2,489 Depreciation and amortization 6,029 7,223 18,928 22,755 EBITDA 11,000 12,119 30,109 33,290 Stock-based compensation 481 413 1,224 1,333 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,481 $ 12,532 $ 31,333 $ 34,623

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 3,178 $ 2,791 $ 6,541 $ 4,935 Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 37 99 236 358 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 3,215 $ 2,890 $ 6,777 $ 5,293 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,073 42,747 42,213 43,017 Diluted 42,724 42,918 42,629 43,160 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,073 42,747 42,213 43,017 Diluted 42,724 42,918 42,629 43,160

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and related ratios presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We have presented EBITDA and related ratios because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

We use EBITDA to measure and compare the performance of our operating segments. Our operating segments' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating segments. We use EBITDA to compare the performance of our operating segments and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and related ratios have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and related ratios only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. This presentation facilitates a meaningful comparison of our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 to exclude stock-based compensation expense. The adjustment of EBITDA is consistent with the definition of adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance.

