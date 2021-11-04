The New Gem in The DeFi World: BullPerks Reaches 7355% of ATH Average Returns After Only 4 Months

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / After only 4 months in the market, decentralized VC and launchpad BullPerks has reached 7355% of all-time high average returns on all the projects and 1570% on the IDO deals that launched on BullStarter .

Decentralized finance (DeFi), a blockchain-based form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries, has seen a surge of interest and new developments in recent years. The DeFi world has brought many gems to public attention in 2021. In June, the industry witnessed the birth of a new one - BullPerks which closed its private funding round and raised US$2.1 million. Since then, the company has evolved to one of the most popular decentralized VCs and launchpads with a large community of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts all over the world.

Investing in a Decentralized Future

The concept of DVC (decentralized venture capital) is challenging and disrupting the world of traditional VCs today. It represents organizations driven by the mission to provide permissionless and transparent investing opportunities for the average person, making a fundamental shift in fundraising opportunities for both startups and investors.

Unlike traditional VCs, DVCs shift foundational trust from people and legacy systems that are slow and highly regulated to a flexible and globally accessible blockchain secured by cryptography that is rapid and permissionless. They provide equal opportunities for retail buyers to invest in a decentralized future built by impactful crypto startups, generating significant returns.

An excellent example is BullPerks - the world's first decentralized venture capital and multichain launchpad platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. The company has its own token called BLP. The platform has given a powerful boost to many ambitious gaming, NFT, and blockchain-based startups that have already gained global popularity, such as Bloktopia, Polker, Monsta Infinite, StepHero, Blockchain Monster Hunt, and many others.

As of November 1, BullPerks has generated 7355% of all-time high average returns on all the deals and 1570% on the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) deals that launched on BullStarter, according to DEXTools . These impressive figures foster the company's path to market leadership.

Source: DEXTools

Source: DEXTools

What has helped BullPerks grow from a crypto startup to a startup booster and world-known platform? Thorough due diligence, a well-thought-out tier system, and a highly experienced team are among the primary factors contributing to this consistent success.

Due Diligence: A Precautionary Step to Protect The Community

Committed to protecting the community, BullPerks performs rigorous due diligence of all startups launching on its platform BullStarter. This process considers various project aspects, including regulatory, legal, financial, and business capabilities. It allows the team to bring only the most prospective deals to the community. The quality of technology, business model, and founding team experience is the main focus of this investigation.

With its large advisory and business network, BullPerks provides comprehensive support to all projects that launch their VC, IDO, and INO deals on BullStarter. Caring about the success of the people on both sides of the table, the team provides mentorship for startups to make sure they are in full readiness to come to the public. On the other hand, this approach helps minimize investment risks, promising the highest ROI for retail buyers.

6-Tier System Built to Provide a Fair Share in Deals for Everyone

Most decentralized launchpads have high entry and became private member clubs after their token price increased. BullPerks stands out with its 6-tier system completely oriented at the community. It provides different opportunities for BLP holders to join every deal and invest in crypto startups, depending on the number of tokens they lock. This system enables low entry and access to early-stage deals for retail buyers.

Over the last months, BullPerks has experienced the fast growth reflected in the figures of its average returns on investments in crypto projects that raised funds BullStarter. However, it seems just a great beginning of the young and robust company that is going to challenge the world of traditional VCs.

CONTACT:

Dana Kachan

Head of Marketing at BullPerks

info@bullperks.com

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Telegram Official Chat

Medium

Facebook

LinkedIn

SOURCE: BullPerks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671287/The-New-Gem-in-The-DeFi-World-BullPerks-Reaches-7355-of-ATH-Average-Returns-After-Only-4-Months