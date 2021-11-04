Anzeige
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected by Telkomsel to Bolster Digital Services Offering

New partnership will allow Indonesian mobile operator to bring personal cloud services to a market of more than 170 million subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021, Indonesia's largest mobile operator. The addition of the Synchronoss Personal Cloudsolution will give Telkomsel's subscribers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.

The white-label Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution-branded "Floudrive" and managed by Telkomsigma-will be made available to Telkomsel's 170 million subscribers as a premium feature. Subscribers will be able to choose between two different storage tiers and enjoy an initial free 30-day period. The solution gives subscribers a reliable and intuitive cloud storage experience, with the ability to backup and sync digital content, while also introducing advanced tagging and search capabilities.

"We are excited to be partnering with Synchronoss to integrate its personal cloud solutions into our consumer channel," said Tanto Suratno, Director of Business and Sales, Telkomsigma. "Having outgrown our existing personal cloud offering, now is the perfect time to embrace this opportunity and provide our subscribers with an advanced solution that meets their evolving needs. We look forward to enabling our customers to optimize and manage their precious digital content, and to protect and store it safely and securely. As well as benefiting our customers, this partnership also represents the next step as we move towards offering more digital services."

The solution will be delivered through Synchronoss' agreement with Telkomsigma, the IT Services and Data Center arm of Telkomsel and Telkomsigma's parent company, Telkom Indonesia. Unlike other cloud solutions on the market, the Synchronoss-powered personal cloud allows subscriber data to be stored in-country, a critical requirement for Telkomsel to adhere to Indonesian law.

Anthony Socci, President and General Manager, APAC for Synchronoss, said he is delighted to be working with Telkomsel on its new cloud offering. "As a private cloud solution provider, we are always looking for ways to support telecom partners in their mission to deliver more varied and advanced digital services to their subscribers. This cloud solution will be instrumental to Telkomsel as it facilitates a more integrated experience and promotes a safer handling of personal assets," he said. "This deal builds on the success we have already experienced with Telkomsigma that impressed and inspired Telkomsel to deliver similar offerings to their mobile subscribers. It will also create greater synergies between the two organizations within the group."

To learn more about Synchronoss cloud solutions, visit synchronoss.com/solutions/cloud.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Contacts

For Synchronoss:
Anais Merlin,
CCgroup,
E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Investor Contact
For Synchronoss: Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Investor Relations, Inc., E: investor@synchronoss.com


