(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.66% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., down from 0.79% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|32,730
|33,060
|22:56
|32,750
|33,070
|21:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:28
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
|(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.66% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., down from 0.79% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|FLSmidth Falls 2.3% After Carnegie Downgrade
|(PLX AI) - FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.• TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie...
► Artikel lesen
|27.10.
|FLSmidth: Too Early to Buy the Stock, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - It's too early to buy into FLSmidth shares, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.• Price target DKK 210, implying 14% downside• Demand in the mining...
► Artikel lesen
|14.10.
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
|(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.86% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., down from 0.97% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|12.10.
|FLSmidth to supply 11,500t/day kiln line for Shree Cement's upcoming Nawalgarh cement plant
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|32,920
|+0,34 %