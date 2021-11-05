- (PLX AI) - New Wave Q3 sales SEK 1,663.5 million vs. estimate SEK 1,689 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 196 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 2.97
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,140
|15,320
|08:02
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|New Wave Group Q3 EBIT SEK 261.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 232 Million
|(PLX AI) - New Wave Q3 sales SEK 1,663.5 million vs. estimate SEK 1,689 million.• Q3 net income SEK 196 million• Q3 EPS SEK 2.97
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|INTERIM REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2021 NEW WAVE GROUP AB
|25.10.
|Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in New Wave Group AB (publ)
|30.09.
|New Wave Group to Pay Extraordinary Dividend of SEK 4 per Share.
|(PLX AI) - New Wave Board proposes extraordinary dividend.• New Wave to propose an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share
► Artikel lesen
|30.09.
|The New Wave Group Board proposes extraordinary dividend
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEW WAVE GROUP AB
|15,200
|+4,54 %