Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Glow Lifetech veröffentlicht spektakuläre Studienergebnisse - 13 Mal besser!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919695 ISIN: SE0000426546 Ticker-Symbol: NWG 
Stuttgart
04.11.21
17:26 Uhr
15,200 Euro
+0,660
+4,54 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,14015,32008:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW WAVE GROUP AB15,200+4,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.