Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Myriam Madden as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 4 November 2021.

Myriam Madden is an experienced non-executive director and chairman of audit committees, and currently holds board roles with the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority and Home Group Limited. Ms Madden has operated at board level across a range of regulated sectors, following a successful international and multi-sectoral career as a finance executive leading transformation programmes. Highlights in the past have included roles as a board member of the International Ethical Standards Board for Accountants, the International Federation of Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms Madden was also global President and chairman of CIMA and included in Cranfield University's 100 Women to Watch.

Ms Madden does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.12(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 November 2021