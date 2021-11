FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05 November 2021

Bisichi PLC

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi") announces that it has today changed its registered office address to:

2nd Floor

12 Little Portland Street

London

W1W 8BJ

Ends.

Contact:

Garrett Casey, Company Secretary, Bisichi PLC. Tel: 020 7415 5030