Australian energy storage specialist Redback Technologies has unveiled a newly expanded product range. It has added a series of grid-tied solar inverters and new beefed-up battery products to its line of modular storage systems for residential and commercial customers.From pv magazine Australia Redback Technologies CEO Patrick Matweew said the addition of an inverter to the Brisbane-based company's range of products marks a major change in the company's strategy. Redback inverter offerings have until now been confined to hybrid inverters as part of its battery storage systems. This has now been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...