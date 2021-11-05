Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Glow Lifetech veröffentlicht spektakuläre Studienergebnisse - 13 Mal besser!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 776940 ISIN: GB0033764746 Ticker-Symbol: FDE 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
08:05 Uhr
0,318 Euro
-0,008
-2,45 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION74,70-0,19 %
ESCAPE HUNT PLC0,416-1,42 %
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC0,318-2,45 %
OXLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED0,122+6,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.