Das Instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2021The instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2021Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument 1EQ GB00BDB79J29 ESCAPE HUNT PLC LS-,0125 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021The instrument 1EQ GB00BDB79J29 ESCAPE HUNT PLC LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021The instrument CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument 8OX1 SG2F25986140 OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2021The instrument 8OX1 SG2F25986140 OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2021Das Instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021The instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021The instrument AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument FDE GB0033764746 FRENCH CONNECTION LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2021The instrument FDE GB0033764746 FRENCH CONNECTION LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2021Das Instrument 9TZ CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021The instrument 9TZ CA5645011043 MANTARO SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021The instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021Das Instrument GG2 AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021The instrument GG2 AU0000009243 ORMINEX LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021