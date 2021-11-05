The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.11.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.11.2021Aktien1 US86882L2043 SurgePays Inc.2 SE0016787279 XP Chemistries AB3 US20451Q1040 Compass Diversified4 US82929R3049 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR5 US50155Q1004 Kyndryl Holdings Inc.6 CA56450P1018 Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.7 AU0000185597 Labyrinth Resources Ltd.Anleihen1 DE000A3KYMA6 TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A.2 FR0014006EG0 Verallia SA3 XS2405875480 Colgate-Palmolive Co.4 HK0000778198 The Agricultural Development Bank of China5 US251526CM97 Deutsche Bank AG6 XS2405489092 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank7 DE000LB2BJW2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000NLB3T57 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 DE000A3E46V5 ProReal Secur 1 GmbH10 US883556CN08 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.11 XS2403428472 Rexel S.A.12 XS2407010656 JDE Peet's N.V.13 XS2405139432 NatWest Group PLC14 XS2405390043 Sydbank AS15 XS2401175927 Triodos Bank NV16 US91282CDG33 United States of America17 XS2404252970 International Finance Corp.18 DE000HLB28E8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale19 DE000HLB28D0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale20 DE000HLB2755 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 US931427AU21 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.