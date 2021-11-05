DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme announced on 21 September 2021:

Date of purchase: 4 November 2021 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 1,971 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.8800 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.5950 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.7329

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 1,854,304 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 223,171,622 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 15.7329 1,971 BATE ChiX

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below:

Issuer Name Transaction Transaction Volume Price (GBp) Trading Transaction Reference Date Time Venue Code Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 13:22:12 93 XLON xZKA2nbngnp Plc 1,587.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 13:13:13 93 XLON xZKA2nbnMg9 Plc 1,585.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 13:03:20 121 XLON xZKA2nbnIIJ Plc 1,584.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:50:39 83 XLON xZKA2nbnSuy Plc 1,582.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:42:19 104 XLON xZKA2nbnOud Plc 1,588.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:21:53 97 XLON xZKA2nbnE1W Plc 1,585.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:21:53 31 XLON xZKA2nbnE1c Plc 1,586.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:21:53 66 XLON xZKA2nbnE1e Plc 1,586.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 12:11:07 86 XLON xZKA2nbnBmh Plc 1,583.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:59:51 111 XLON xZKA2nborp4 Plc 1,567.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:51:13 80 XLON xZKA2nbonv6 Plc 1,568.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:43:10 149 XLON xZKA2nboyTJ Plc 1,570.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:29:55 105 XLON xZKA2nbocFx Plc 1,566.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:18:31 112 XLON xZKA2nboZXS Plc 1,567.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 11:03:50 132 XLON xZKA2nbojr2 Plc 1,565.00 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 10:51:31 80 XLON xZKA2nboMMq Plc 1,565.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 10:43:47 130 XLON xZKA2nboIcx Plc 1,566.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 09:58:00 81 XLON xZKA2nbo0H2 Plc 1,562.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 09:58:00 XLON xZKA2nbo0H4 Plc 2 1,562.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 08:01:35 107 XLON xZKA2nbpRfq Plc 1,559.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 08:01:35 92 XLON xZKA2nbpRfw Plc 1,560.50 Travis Perkins 04/11/2021 08:01:35 16 XLON xZKA2nbpRfy Plc 1,560.50

