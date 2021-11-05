Anzeige
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
WKN: 923948 ISIN: NL0000302636 Ticker-Symbol: VA3 
Tradegate
04.11.21
08:00 Uhr
24,300 Euro
-0,150
-0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.11.2021 | 09:05
Van Lanschot Kempen wins FD Henri Sijthoff Prize for 2021

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 5 November 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today won the FD Henri Sijthoff Prize in the "Other listed companies" category today. The prize is awarded by the country's main financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) to companies judged to provide the best financial reporting and communication to investors and the public at large, and was awarded for the 68th time this year.

Having been nominated twice before, this year saw us scoop the prize for the first time.

The 2021 FD Henri Sijthoff Prize was received by Constant Korthout, Van Lanschot Kempen's Chief Financial & Risk Officer, at an event organised by Het Financieele Dagblad in Amsterdam.


Media Relations: +31 203544585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 203544590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, aims to preserve and create wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38405c32-0f79-483e-804f-4c67e5d4cdc1)

