DJ CSG Wins Visionary Impact Honour at TM Forum Catalyst Awards

CSG CSG Wins Visionary Impact Honour at TM Forum Catalyst Awards 05-Nov-2021 / 10:08 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON, November 5, 2021 - CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it was selected as a winner in the 2021 TM Forum Catalyst Awards. The awards celebrate the most revolutionary successes in advancing the telecoms industry, proof-of-concepts for industry standards, impact on global sustainability goals, and noteworthy contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation. Conducted in participation with Axiata Digital Labs, Axiata Group, GETREVE, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Cross-industry marketplace for CSP collaboration Phase 3 Catalyst was recognised in the Visionary Impact category.

'Through the power of collaboration, we can connect, inspire, and ignite change for good to tackle some of the biggest barriers in telecoms,' said John Gillam, Chief Digital Officer, TM Forum. 'The TM Forum Catalyst Awards are a chance for us to honour the innovative and creative minds within our industry, and this year we have seen evidence of how we can unite to drive transformation within society, business, and the wider world. I was privileged and proud to be part of the process and I extend my congratulations to this Catalyst team and the proof-of-concept solutions they have developed together.'

The Catalyst project builds on the marketplace framework and uses app trading marketplace capabilities to showcase how vendors, communications service providers (CSPs), cloud providers, and application developers can collaborate to quickly roll out a 5G Open RAN network and utilising TM Forum Open APIs to develop an enterprise use case for the network. This third phase of the Catalyst expands functionality in three areas: . End-User: Subscription management, settlement record, machine learning, and support. . Marketplace Framework: Federation, billing/cost management, entitlements, and cloud provisioning. . CSP, Partner or Vendor: Management functions, framework, analytics, and settlement.

'The greatest current opportunities for CSPs are in the B2B and B2B2X sectors. CSG constantly looks to collaborate on initiatives that enable CSPs to efficiently capitalise on the B2B market and capture new market segments beyond connectivity,' said Ken Kennedy, COO and head of revenue management and digital monetisation, CSG. 'We're honoured to receive this recognition, and I extend a big thank you to Axiata, GETREVE, Infosys, and TSC for including us in the TM Forum Cross-industry marketplace for CSP collaboration Catalyst with them. Our collective expertise and commitment to providing thought leadership for our customers make the next phase of the project exciting and one we look forward to embarking on.'

TM Forum announced the Catalyst Award winners during the final day of its global event, Digital Transformation World Series. Honouring the innovation and impact of its members in the industry, TM Forum declared a total of nine Catalyst proof-of-concept projects as 'Outstanding Catalysts' for their significant contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation across the industry.

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real-world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names that are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Kristine Østergaard

Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Contact Details

Kristine Østergaard

+44 7500 518412

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1246575 05-Nov-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)