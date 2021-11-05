

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.30 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 70% at $2.20



Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is up over 37% at $13.30



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is up over 30% at $1.45



JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is up over 13% at $40.30



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 12% at $1.18



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is up over 11% at $175.88



Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 11% at $0.69



Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is up over 9% at $19.05



Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is up over 8% at $8.02



Endo International plc (ENDP) is up over 8% at $5.35



RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is up over 6% at $0.79



Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 5% at $1.77



In the Red



Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is down over 37% at $7.89



NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 35% at $5.73



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is down over 32% at $58.25



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 28% at $18



Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) is down over 19% at $5.15



TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 15% at $3.62



Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is down over 11% at $2.17



Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 10% at $2.25



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is down over 9% at $18.89



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is down over 9% at $16.30



FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) is down over 6% at $15.48



