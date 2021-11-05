Anzeige
WKN: A2PR0M ISIN: US70614W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2ON 
Tradegate
05.11.21
11:37 Uhr
50,21 Euro
-6,13
-10,88 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,96549,99511:37
49,64050,2011:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVAXION BIOTECH
EVAXION BIOTECH A/S ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVAXION BIOTECH A/S ADR12,6800,00 %
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC5,800-24,68 %
ONTRAK INC11,160+1,09 %
PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC50,21-10,88 %
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD1,776+10,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.