Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Issuance of Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it has issued its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report ("CSR") which is now available on the Company's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com under the "Sustainability" tab.

The report provides detailed information about Evolution's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and related key performance indicators, as appropriate. In the creation of the document, the Company considered various frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's ("SASB") Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standards and Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") Environmental and Social ("E&S") QualityScore. Evolution's actions and initiatives implemented to date endeavor to comply with standards as represented by SASB and address ISS' E&S QualityScore factors.

Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Evolution has been operating its business with integrity and a high regard for corporate responsibility for nearly 20 years. With our inaugural CSR, we are pleased to provide increased transparency and detailed communication to our stakeholders regarding our business practices, while more clearly demonstrating our commitment to sustainable growth, ESG initiatives, and best practices. Although we are presently a non-operator, we support and encourage sustainable and responsible development methods employed by our third-party operators. We believe that our investments in the right assets - long-life oil and natural gas fields where technology and minimal maintenance capex can be applied to extend production - represent a sustainable path forward for both our Company and our industry as a whole. We invite you to review our inaugural CSR to learn more about the progress we have made over the past 20 years."

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field, and our recently acquired interests in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

