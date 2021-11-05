U.S. border agents have confiscated PV modules from Longi Green Energy. The panels accounted for roughly 1.59% of the company's total 2020 export sales volume to the U.S. market.From pv magazine USA Longi Green Energy filed a report with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had detained a total of 40.31 MW of modules it exported to the United States between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. The border action was taken under a Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued by CBP in late June. Longi said the detained modules accounted for roughly 1.59% of its total 2020 export ...

