Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a vertical amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary, Olive Resource Capital Inc. Following the amalgamation, the Company's name will change from "Norvista Capital Corporation" to "Olive Resource Capital Inc." The Company's stock symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will change from "NVV" to "OC". The name change is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has sponsored the launch of a Flow-Through Limited Partnership named Olive Resource Capital Flow-Through Limited Partnership ("FTLP"). The Company through a newly formed subsidiary, Olive Resource Capital G.P. Ltd. will act as the General Partner ("GP") of the FTLP. The GP has entered into agreements with a third-party Portfolio Manager, and a third-party Investment Fund Manager to manage the affairs of the FTLP. The Company has also entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") such that after the tax renunciations to the partners have been made, the Company will acquire the assets of the FTLP in exchange for shares of the Company.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director, stated: "I am excited to announce this growth initiative through the flow-through partnership. Besides ultimately expanding the asset base of the Company, the flow-though limited partnership will allow the Company to diversify its investment portfolio over the medium-term, a key element of our strategy to move the Company forward."

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman, stated: "Olive may be considered an unusual choice to name a resource investment company; however, I think it perfectly suits. Olive trees are one of the longest-lived fruit trees, that survive in some of the harshest environments and provide fruit for their owners for generations. This is our objective for the Company - while junior mining can be a challenging sector to invest in, our plan is to build Olive Resource Capital to thrive in all parts of the commodity cycle and provide long-term returns for our shareholders."

About Norvista (to be Olive Resource Capital Inc.):

Norvista is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The Company's core investments include Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corporation, Great Bear Royalties Corp., and Nevada Zinc Corp.

