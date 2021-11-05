Clarivate Analytics Plc: Clarivate Named in Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

First-ever roundup of companies that proved management excellence across the middle market

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been named in Inc's first annual Best-Led Companies list. The data-driven list of the strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion looks at a 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. Under the leadership of Jerre Stead, CEO and Executive Chairman, Clarivate is a publicly traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange with more than 8,500 colleagues in over 40 countries worldwide. The company delivers critical data, information, workflow solutions and deep domain expertise to innovators everywhere, helping companies innovate for a better future worldwide while operating to the highest social, environmental and ethics standard.

The First-Annual Best-Led Companies list from Inc. recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

Inc. used an algorithm to identify and analyze the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"At Clarivate we believe that human ingenuity will make the world a better place and the best results come from working together in respectful partnership with our colleagues and customers. We aim to delight our customers in all that we do. We are very proud to be among Inc's 250 Best-Led Companies, it is testament to our commitment to act with integrity and being accountable to our colleagues, customers, shareowners and communities," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit?clarivate.com.

