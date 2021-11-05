Sephora Partners with CHA LING at the 4th CIIE in Joint Advocation for Paralleled Development of Beauty Power and Sustainability

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer owned by LVMH, partnered with CHA LING, Sephora's exclusive Sino-French luxury skincare brand, to co-present at CIIE. CHA LING announced the launch of the brand-new "Name a Tree" campaign under its unremitting practice of the "Tea Garden Project" aiming for reforestation reservation. Starting now, customers who have purchased CHA LING The Cream or its refill at the brand's Shanghai TaiKoo Hui Store, Tmall Flagship Store or Sephora's website, APP, WeChat Mini Program and selected Sephora stores will have the opportunity to name a tea tree under the "Tea Garden Project". By joining hands with brand partners to lay a solid foundation for the development of a sustainable beauty consumption ecosystem, Sephora brilliantly illustrated its leading position in the premium beauty industry by continuously focusing on sustainability topics and actively fulfilling its beauty commitment in the Group's LIFE 360 initiative.

Sephora's CIIE booth is situated at the center of the LVMH exhibition area. Its classically concise and dynamic black-and-white stripes were combined with CHA LING's symbolic tea tree greenery, giving the booth a touch of nature-powered vitality. CHA LING The Cream, Eau de Toilette and other products were showcased for visitors to experience and appreciate the power of skin care deeply rooted in Yunnan's tea forests.

CHA LING Made CIIE Debut, Empowering Beauty Power with Sustainability

As a Sephora exclusive brand, CHA LING made its CIIE debut at the Sephora booth. Born from an ecological dream, CHA LING was created in 2012 by LVMH Research with the hope of guarding tea forests deep in Yunnan's Jingmai Mountain. With the brand philosophy "Beauty with a meaning, for you, for the others and for the world", CHA LING hopes to share its sustainable skincare philosophy of "CHUN CUI" with consumers while promising to commit a portion of its proceeds to the conservation of Yunnan tea forests.

At the CIIE, CHA LING presented its hero product, CHA LING The Cream, renowned among consumers as "the Cream for Queens". To create The Cream, LVMH Research journeyed deep into the Jingmai Mountain region, 1,200 meters above sea level in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan. The first tender leaves in early spring were selected from the thousand-year-old ancient Pu'er tea trees growing in this ecosystem. After five years of natural fermentation, eight polyphenols were extracted from the fermented Pu'er tea, and then blended with horse-chestnut flower polyphenols, from which LVMH Research created the P12 COMPLEX - the exclusive iconic ingredient of CHA LING. The highly concentrated active polyphenolic complex deeply nourishes the skin and accelerates the regeneration of collagen while revitalizing the cells and illuminating the skin. The complex also significantly tightens the contours and smooths out dry lines and fine lines.

CHA LING also reflects the brand's sustainable beauty philosophy from its packaging: the eco-friendly rose gold jar of The Cream is reusable, while the ceramic inner core is made of hand-crafted porcelain from Limoges, France - the "capital of porcelain". Inheriting the superb quality of European royal porcelain, the inner core is fired by hand yet easily recyclable. Consumers can purchase refills separately to reduce the carbon footprints of the packaging production process, a simple step to further protect the environment.

In addition, CHA LING's Eau de Toilette collection was also presented at CIIE, including the latest CHA LING Eau de Toilette LINDA and VANDA*, which incorporated the brand's natural inspiration in its packaging design. The scent of tea leaves is intertwined with the fragrance of pears, white flowers, and white musk, whisking wearers back to the tranquil lands of Yunnan's tea forests in between scented breaths.

The entire line of CHA LING products, including The Cream and Eau de Toilette collection, are exclusively available on Sephora's omnichannel retail platforms. In fact, earlier this year CHA LING and Sephora China have established a strategic partnership. With Sephora's premium membership and omnichannel retail resources, CHA LING will continue to deepen its efforts in the Chinese market and bring consumers more premium C-beauty experiences while contributing to sustainable development. Ms. Angela Shum, Brand General Manager of CHA LING Greater China, said, "As a brand that organically weaves together Chinese and French cultures, CHA LING blends the skin care philosophies of the East and West. From the star ingredients to the brand philosophy, CHA LING is inseparable from Chinese culture; meanwhile its products are imported from France. We are looking forward to bringing this luxury skin care experience from Yunnan tea forests to more domestic consumers, meanwhile reciprocating the local ecosystem so that personal and environmental beauty can blossom together."

She further introduced that at this CIIE, CHA LING officially announced the new "Name a Tree" campaign, where consumers can buy the "the Cream for Queens" at CHA LING's Shanghai TaiKoo Hui Store, Tmall Flagship Store or Sephora's website, APP, WeChat Mini Program and selected Sephora stores, and then choose a tea tree to name in the brand's tea forest reservation in Yunnan. Through such interaction, CHA LING can safeguard its ecological beauty power in the name of consumers.

Consistency in Environmental Protection, Social Responsibility and Beauty Power in One

The new "Name a Tree" campaign is an extension of CHA LING's "Tea Garden Project". Since the brand's inception, CHA LING has been committed to conserving and cultivating the ecological and biodiversity balance of Yunnan tea forests through sustainable practices. Through the "Tea Garden Project", CHA LING has been working closely with Yunnan TianZi Biodiversity Development Center for 10 years, investing part of the brand's proceeds in the conservation of tea forests in Yunnan, where over 110,000 tea trees and 6,000 other trees are planted in a 20-hectare conservation area. In this ecosystem built by beauty power and goodwill, a variety of flora and fauna flourish by the grace of nature, bringing rich biodiversity to the local ecology and fulfilling the brand's sustainability vision.

As the parent company of Sephora and CHA LING, LVMH has always placed sustainability and social responsibility at the forefront of its development strategy. The Group works with its brands to develop acts that support the environment through its sustainability initiative LIFE 360, which places the circular economy, the protection of biodiversity, the fight against climate change and the transparency of product traceability as the 4 core pillars. It aims to build a new alliance between the Group and the nature, demonstrating LVMH's bold and avant-garde vision of luxury of the future.

Being a premium beauty retailer of the Group, Sephora has consistently advocated for sustainable beauty consumption in response to the Group's environmental vision. Over the years, Sephora has adhered to a green brand and product portfolio strategy and has collaborated exclusively with a number of brands embodying eco-friendly philosophies, including CHA LING. Sephora has followed a variety of sustainability principles in the process, ranging from raw materials and product production to packaging, aiming to combine social responsibility and beauty power into one. Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of LVMH - Sephora Greater China, said, "Sephora is well versed in the fact that the environment is closely related to individual's beauty power. As a member of LVMH, Sephora adheres to the Group's LIFE 360 initiative. Not only do we empower the brand's sustainable development with the belief of My Beauty Power, but we also infuse the concept of green beauty consumption into multiple aspects, including the brand philosophy, operation model and business ecosystem. Sephora is looking forward to working with all industry partners to build a better tomorrow for the beauty industry."

After 16 years of exploration in the Chinese market, Sephora has tapped into the rising trend of C-beauty among local consumers, committed to introducing more high-quality C-beauty products to better deliver a unique beauty experience for consumers. Sephora also hopes to reduce the environmental footprints of beauty consumption and incrementally protect the earth with beauty offerings focused on sustainability while empowering consumers to elevate their beauty power. Through the platform of CIIE, Sephora and CHA LING serve as important representatives of LVMH as they look forward to jointly bringing more sustainable C-beauty possibilities to fulfill their beauty commitment to consumers.

*Linda and Vanda are the precious daughters of Dr. Josef MARGRAF and Ms. Minguo LI MARGRAF. They spent their wonderful childhood in the rainforest, their love for the rainforest is as deep as their parents' and they are committed to carrying on the ecological dream of protecting the rainforest. To commemorate the childhood of the rainforest fairies, CHA LING has incorporated the scenes of their growth in the tea forest and their very different personalities into the bottle design, customizing two special editions of LINDA & VANDA for the classic CHA LING Eau de Toilette.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 35 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679818/01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679822/02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679820/03.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679824/04.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1679826/05.jpg