Epson appoints Usain Bolt as its latest trainee Mythbuster

Mythbusting department expands following bumper busy year of busting printer myths

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson's European Mythbusting department, established last year to bust the myths surrounding printers, cartridges and inkjet printing has announced the expansion of its team with the appointment of a new trainee. Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and the fastest man on earth, joins the team with immediate effect. His first mission is to bust the myth that cartridges are the only option for printers by starring alongside Chief Mythbuster, Roz Addison in a new informative film.

In the video Usain demonstrates in a fun and light-hearted way that cartridges are no longer the only option for printer ink. Usain and Roz explain that Epson's EcoTank printers have refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges and come with enough ink to last for up to three years, saving up to 90 per cent on printing costs.

Roz Addison said: "We are delighted to welcome Usain to the team. I was quite surprised when he asked to become a Mythbuster but as you can see, he is really good! And he's very very fast, he will definitely keep the rest of us on our toes!"

You can catch Usain's debut performance as an Epson MythBuster on our website, our social media channels, or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgwvRO3AEeE. He will be starring in more Mythbusting videos later in the year.

You can also watch Epson's other Mythbusters on our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/epsoneurope). Myths busted include Ink always runs out just when you need it, Ink is more expensive than champagne, printing from your mobile is hard and many more.

Last month Epson announced a European wide partnership with Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man. Usain is the face of a major awareness building campaign for Epson's cartridge-free EcoTank printers. Becoming a trainee Mythbuster is just part of the fun! Usain is also starring in a TV Advertising campaign in UK and Germany, as well as appearing on billboards, on Point-of-Sale in major retail outlets and on social media. You can watch Usain in action here - https://www.youtube.com/user/EpsonEurope

Based on print volume of 100 pages per month and the lowest yield produced from the first set of inks. ReadyPrint EcoTank - save up to 90% on printing costs

Epson ReadyPrint Unlimited calculation includes bundled ink bottles (included with printer) and relevant device activation fee together with a subscription cost of printing the max. pages within relevant plan over a period of 5 years, compared to the average cost to buy one printer (plus bundled cartridges) and print the same number of pages (A4 prints of ISO/IEC 24711) with the genuine consumables used in the 50 best-selling consumer printers (according to GfK Inkjet Printing Devices and Inkjet Printing Cartridges Point of Sale panel market data for Germany , France , UK, Spain and Italy Apr-19 - Mar 2020 ). Cost per page calculated with reference to the average printing costs for these top 50 models, calculated by dividing the relevant cartridge sales revenue and total yield by unit sales (according to GfK Inkjet Printing Cartridges Point of Sale panel market data for Germany , France , UK, Spain and Italy Apr-19 - Mar 2020 ). Average cost per page saving and average number of inkjet cartridges required to print the same number of pages as EcoTank "102" and "104"ink bottles. Comparison between average yield (A4 prints of ISO/IEC 24711) of EcoTank "102" and "104" bottles and the genuine consumables used within the 50 best-selling inkjet cartridge printers (according to GfK Inkjet Printing Devices and Inkjet Printing Cartridges Point of Sale panel market data for Germany , France , UK, Spain and Italy Apr-19 - Mar 2020 ).

