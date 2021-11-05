XS Financial Strengthens Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mitchell, Research Analyst at Marblegate Asset Management, to its Board of Directors.

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "We welcome Andrew's addition to our Board of Directors. Andrew brings a unique background and experience and will be a tremendous value add as we strengthen our position as the industry leader for CAPEX financing. With this addition, our Board is now comprised of an independent majority, which we believe offers transparency, corporate governance, and added oversight for our shareholders."

Prior to joining Marblegate, Mr. Mitchell was an Analyst in the Restructuring & Recapitalization Group at Raymond James Financial, where he advised on in and out of court restructuring transactions, complex corporate carve-outs and other special situation transactions. Mr. Mitchell graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in History, and Peace War & Defense.

About XS Financial

XS Financial provides competitively priced, non-dilutive CAPEX financing solutions to companies operating in the U.S. state regulated and taxed cannabis industry. Founded in 2017, the Company specializes in providing financing for equipment and other qualified capital expenditures to growing cannabis companies, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 150 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol " XSHLF." For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

