Novamind Inc.: Novamind Reports FY2021 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM | OTCQB:NVMDF | FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, reported its audited financial results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 ("FY2021"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, commented: "Novamind had strong financial and operating performance in its first year as a public company. Our unique business model serving both patients and drug developers is growing significantly, reflected by an expanded clinic network, new clinical programs and research partnerships, and strong additions to our staff and leadership. I want to thank our patients, employees, partners and investors, and look forward to rapidly expanding our model to meet demand for psychedelic medicine and other innovative mental health treatments."

Today the Company filed its financial statements later than anticipated due to unforeseen delays with its audit. The Company has since resolved the situation, and going forward, will take the required corrective measures.

FY2021 Operating Results and Subsequent Events

Clinic Division

Strengthened Novamind's clinic network with the addition of two clinics; all six locations offer a variety of innovative mental health services, individualized treatment plans and speciality programming for treatment-resistant illnesses

Updated guidance for opening new clinics, adjusting for construction and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic: Clinic #7, Salt Lake City, Utah, to open in December 2021 Clinic #8, Park City, Utah, to open in early 2022

Opened a dedicated client call center to centralize clinic administration services and maintain excellent client services while rapidly growing the Company's network of clinics

Clinical Research Division

Expanded clinical research network to three total sites featuring specialized staff and infrastructure to support the unique needs of psychedelic clinical trials

Granted DEA Schedule 1 licenses for psilocybin research, a key prerequisite for hosting clinical trials studying psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy

Contracted for eight clinical trials including: Merck's phase II clinical trial of MK-1942 for treatment-resistant depression Karuna's phase III clinical trial of KarXT for schizophrenia Bionomics' phase II clinical trial of BNC210 for post-traumatic stress disorder



Psychedelic Therapy and Programs

Launched Frontline Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (Frontline KAP) pilot program to address the widespread COVID-19-related stress and trauma faced by healthcare workers

Launched Psychedelic Palliative Care by Novamind, a specialty program to research and scale access to mental healthcare for patients with chronic and serious illness

Strategic Investments

Invested US$1,000,000 in Alto Neuroscience, which is developing a pipeline of precision psychiatry medicines using its proprietary AI-based brain biomarker platform

Invested AU$965,400 in Bionomics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system disorders, alongside investors including Apeiron Investments, Biotech Value Fund, Merck, Mike Novogratz, and Peter Thiel

Realized +60% return divesting holdings in the Synthesis Institute, a psychedelic retreat company based in the Netherlands, to focus on Novamind's U.S. network of clinics and clinical research sites

Capital Markets Activities

Listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on January 5, 2021

Uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform and received Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility

Closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising gross proceeds of $10,000,000

Included in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF trading on the NYSE

FY2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $6,069,247, including revenue from four clinics Clinic #5, Draper, Utah, opened on July 29, 2021 Clinic #6, Murray, Utah, opened on September 30, 2021

Debt-free balance sheet with $5,426,286 in cash and $2,975,329 in marketable securities On August 11, 2021, the Company completed the sale of its investment in the Synthesis Institute realizing gross proceeds of approximately $1,760,000

The following table presents selected financial information from Novamind's audited financial statements for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available under Novamind's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

