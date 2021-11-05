Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - This release is provided by Scott Taylor, who, together with joint actors Christina Barnard, Jason Barnard and affiliates (collectively, with Mr. Taylor, "we" or the "Concerned Shareholders"), hold directly and indirectly approximately 7.7%% of the issued and outstanding common shares of FAR Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R) (OTC Pink: FRRSF) ("FAR" or the "Company") that are entitled to be voted at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") previously scheduled to be held December 7, 2021 and now delayed until December 10th, 2021. As a result of discussions with shareholders who are supportive of change at FAR, the Concerned Shareholders, have already received expressions of support from shareholders (themselves included) holding over 45% of the shares entitled to be voted at the AGM.

The Company has explained the delay in holding the shareholders meeting as a result of health issues currently being experienced by Mr. Gammack. Under those circumstances, the Concerned Shareholders have no objection to a short delay and we wish Mr. Gammack a speedy recovery and return to full health.

The Concerned Shareholders do have significant objections to other points raised in the Company's press release. The Company has suggested the Concerned Shareholders nominees lack experience. Quite the opposite is true. The Concerned Shareholders went to significant effort to source individuals with the requisite skills to move the company's promising assets from early stage to full development. Our nominees Scott Taylor, Pierre-Yves Tenn and Andrew Lyons will deliver tremendous value to FAR shareholders with a wide array of skills in the following areas: mining, energy, resource development, drill programs, mining technology, global finance and Asian capital markets, joint ventures, government relations in Canada, public markets, finance and technology. Equally important to the skill set of our nominees is their aggressive drive and ambition to realize immediate and sustainable growth for the company. It is laughable for the incumbent Board to question our nominees experience given the total failure they have been in their stewardship of the company over the past 18 months.

Equally disturbing is the incumbent Board's attack of Mr. Barnard. The Board is correct in its description of Mr. Barnard's long term involvement with FAR; however we note the relationship dates back to early 2016 rather than 2017 as referenced by the Company. Mr. Barnard worked very closely and had developed an excellent working relationship with the CEO at that time, Mr. Keith Anderson. Long term shareholders will fondly remember the enthusiasm and excitement Mr. Anderson brought to developing the Company's assets and the likelihood of corresponding share appreciation. Mr. Anderson was responsible for bringing together a team of technical experts that would efficiently develop the Company's assets. Those same technical experts with the desire to see the company prosper are still at FAR today.

Unfortunately, what has changed since that time is that the current Board comprised of Messrs. Gammack and Dinning have done nothing to move the business forward. It is in the face of colossal stagnation caused by the current Board in the midst of huge growth in the Lithium market that Mr. Barnard was forced to take action. Over the past two years Mr. Barnard has worked tirelessly at promoting the Company's assets and its potential with existing and prospective shareholders. Unfortunately, the lack of real progress under the current Board, has caused many investors to turn away and some have challenged Mr. Barnard to take action. It was in response to these shareholder demands that the Concerned Shareholders were compelled to nominate a new slate of Directors to arrest the Company's stalled growth and commence a plan to create shareholder value. To suggest Mr. Barnard's motives are not in line with creating value for all shareholders is offensive and once again laughable.

For more information regarding the Concerned Shareholders' position please contact:

Gryphon Advisors Inc.

Tel: 1.833.292.5847

Email: inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

Information in Support of Public Broadcast Solicitation

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. As disclosed in the Concerned Shareholders' news release and Notice of Nominations dated October 7, 2021 (as confirmed October 12, 2021) the Concerned Shareholders have submitted nominees for election to the Company's board of directors at the Meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 7, 2021 and now postponed to December 10th, 2021 (the "Meeting"), shareholders are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy in favour of any matter. In connection with the Meeting, the Concerned Shareholders will file a dissident information circular in due course in compliance with applicable securities laws. In the meantime, for information regarding the Concerned Shareholders Nominees, please refer to the Concerned Shareholder's news release dated October 7, 2021. Any right for revocation of a proxy submitted in connection with the election of the Nominees will be set out in the dissident information circular or a document referred to therein.

The information contained herein, and any solicitation made by the Concerned Shareholders in advance of the Meeting, is or will be, as applicable, made by the Concerned Shareholders and not by or on behalf of the management of FAR. All costs incurred for any solicitation will be borne by the Concerned Shareholders, provided that, subject to applicable law, the Concerned Shareholders may seek reimbursement from FAR of the Concerned Shareholders' out-of-pocket expenses, including proxy solicitation expenses and legal fees, incurred in connection with a successful reconstitution of the Company's board of directors. The Concerned Shareholders are not soliciting proxies in connection with a general meeting of shareholders of the Company at this time.

The Concerned Shareholders may engage the services of one or more agents and authorize other persons to assist in soliciting proxies on behalf of the Concerned Shareholders. Any proxies solicited by or on behalf of the Concerned Shareholders, including by any other agent retained by the Concerned Shareholders, may be solicited pursuant to a dissident information circular or by way of public broadcast, including through press releases, speeches or publications and by any other manner permitted under Canadian corporate and securities laws. Any such proxies may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by a shareholder or by his or her attorney authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a body corporate, by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized or by any other manner permitted by law.

The registered address of FAR is located at Suite 400 - 725 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1G5, Canada and its head office is located at #510 - 580 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6, Canada. A copy of this press release may be obtained on FAR's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Taylor is a resident of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, USA, and the other Concerned Shareholders are each a resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

