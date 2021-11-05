DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Call notice
Essen, 5 November 2021, 11:35 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") on 25 October 2021 regarding the placement of a new 5-year EUR 25 million senior secured bond issue.
TEMPTON hereby announces that it has sent out the attached call notice to Nordic Trustee AS to call the existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) with call option settlement date 26 November and record date 24 November 2021, at a call price of 103.00%. The call is subject to certain conditions as set out in the attached call notice.
For further information please contact:
For TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:
TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the ABM Rules.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 5 November 2021 at 11:35 CEST.
05-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
|Schürmannstr. 24
|45136 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201 89479 0
|E-mail:
|info@tempton.de
|Internet:
|www.tempton.de
|ISIN:
|NO0010861792
|WKN:
|A2YPE8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1246637
