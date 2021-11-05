DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Call notice

Essen, 5 November 2021, 11:35 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") on 25 October 2021 regarding the placement of a new 5-year EUR 25 million senior secured bond issue.

TEMPTON hereby announces that it has sent out the attached call notice to Nordic Trustee AS to call the existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) with call option settlement date 26 November and record date 24 November 2021, at a call price of 103.00%. The call is subject to certain conditions as set out in the attached call notice.

For further information please contact:

For TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the ABM Rules.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 5 November 2021 at 11:35 CEST.

