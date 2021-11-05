ClickStream Corporation: HeyPal Announces Plans of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Integrations into Platform via NFTs

Social Language App to Launch Native Functions that Reward Users for Contributions to the Community and Expand Democratization of Language Learning

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world is developing new functionality to support and distribute NFTs in app as a means of recognizing users' contributions to the community, utilizing a points-based system.

Following its October Shareholder Letter, ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software and its flagship app HeyPal gleaned an amazing response to its plans to leverage Blockchain technology to enhance social language learning. The HeyPal App now has 450,000 downloads and 116,000 monthly active users - with a supportive and deeply engaged community of learners that shows great promise. HeyPal's primary goal in launching its NFT platform is to deepen connections among users, expand the community through word of mouth, and reward users who contribute to the community with intrinsic and extrinsic benefits.

"The recent notoriety around NFTs and blockchain technology is really just the start. This space is still very nascent. To our benefit - fundamentally NFTs fit right into our strategy: enabling and rewarding native language speakers who help others - by offering them digital collectibles that earmark their status, contribution and achievements." said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of Nebula. "Our new platform offers users points in-app for certain behaviors, like teaching someone a new language - that can be used to buy limited-release, seasonal NFTs on HeyPal."

HeyPal has designed and is developing a points system, similar to other rewards programs, but unique in that those points can be used to buy NFTs in its marketplace. Those NFTs can also be taken to other platforms for storage or trading. There will also be an Airdrop upon launch to reward early users of HeyPal for their support in its growth. Actions that will earn users of HeyPal points include helping others learn a new language, inviting friends to sign up, and leading and moderating interest-based groups.

HeyPal NFT digital collectibles will be released in seasons that can only be collected during a limited timeframe and will become more desirable over time. Once a season is over, the prior season NFTs will no longer be available.

HeyPal has not announced an official launch date for the points system but will continue to provide updates as they develop.

