Boanerges Limited - WeShop Transaction Update

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

5 November 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

WeShop Transaction Update

On 20 October 2021, the Company announced a General Meeting to be held on 17 November 2021 to approve, amongst other things, the acquisition of the business, assets and name of WeShop Limited. WeShop Limited, incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 08223448, has developed a social/commerce platform that allows users to share information and recommend and purchase products, via affiliate networks.

The passing of the Company's resolutions are conditional upon WeShop Limited shareholders passing their resolution to approve the acquisition by Boanerges. The Company has been notified by WeShop Limited that it has received sufficient votes in favour of their written resolutions approving the transaction and as such have completed the Asset Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, Boanerges has completed the Asset Purchase Agreement, that is now only subject to Boanerges shareholder approval at the forthcoming General Meeting. Boanerges has now also received sufficient proxies that have voted in favour of the Resolutions to be tabled at the 17 November 2021 General Meeting.

A further update announcement will be made on 17 November 2021, immediately following the General Meeting.

In addition, the Company also announces that it has today granted options over 1,750,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of 75p per share, and valid for a period of 3 years from the date of this announcement, as follows:

Andrew Fearon 1,250,000

Oliver Egerton-Vernon 250,000

Oana Crisan 250,000

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: