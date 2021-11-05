Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB (217/21)

The paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be delisted. Last trading day for VSSAB BTA B will be on November 9, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829030 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235958 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB