Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCEM ISIN: SE0010820613 Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1 
Berlin
05.11.21
12:43 Uhr
3,770 Euro
-0,040
-1,05 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2021 | 14:17
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB (217/21)

The paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be delisted. Last
trading day for VSSAB BTA B will be on November 9, 2021. 

Instrument:  Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:  VSSAB BTA B       
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016829030      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 235958         
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.