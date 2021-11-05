Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announces its participation in three upcoming investor events.

November 17, 2021: TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual investor meetings and present information about the company on November 17th. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay on Q4's Investor website at Investors.Q4inc.com.

December 1, 2021: Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer will host both in-person and virtual investor meetings and present information about the company on December 1st. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay on Q4's Investor website at Investors.Q4inc.com.

December 9, 2021: Investor Podcast with INFOR

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer will join INFOR for a podcast designed to provide insight into Q4's long-term strategy and the opportunities they see ahead. This audio only event will be available for replay on Q4's Investor website at Investors.Q4inc.com.

About Q4 Inc

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,500 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

