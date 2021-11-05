ASM International NV: ASM HOSTS SUPPLIER DAY 2021, PRESENTS SUPPLIER AWARDS



Almere, The Netherlands

November 5, 2021

ASM hosts key suppliers at annual Supplier Day event, launches inaugural sustainability PRISM award

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) held its annual Supplier Day this week. The virtual event was attended by over 150 supplier representatives from across ASM's global supply chain.

Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM International, thanked suppliers, saying, "Our suppliers are our lifeline. The semiconductor industry is experiencing a significant growth. With our strategy of 'growth through innovation', ASM is expanding capacity in operations, R&D, and facilities. Much more than just a supplier-customer relationship, we are counting on partnerships with our suppliers, working together to address technology innovations, growth, and sustainability".

ASM awarded suppliers whose exemplary performance made a tangible impact on its success in the past year. Award recipients demonstrated creative solutions, open and honest alignment, expert navigation of the many supply chain challenges related to COVID-19, and close partnerships to enable ASM's growth. The suppliers awarded for performance and partnership are:

Song Tat Precision

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

VDL Enabling Technologies Group (Singapore)





A key theme of ASM's Supplier Day was sustainability. ASM is committed to collaborating across its value chain, to increase the impact of sustainability initiatives. This includes key challenges such as addressing the climate crisis, ensuring human rights throughout the supply chain, and addressing important social topics and safeguards. The winners of the inaugural PRISM award have exemplified actions and results in sustainability. The winners of this year's PRISM award are:

XP Power

CEVA Logistics



