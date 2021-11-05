Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: GWS) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRF) ("Global" or the "Company") is proud to announce the Company CEO Meris Kott will be speaking at the first ever Lift&Co Psychedelic Business Summit which is part of the famous Lift&Co. Expo, Canada's no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, that is returning to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, November 18-21, 2021.

Company CEO Meris Kott will be moderating the discussion "Business Overview: Leading Industry Analyses and Market Forecasts for a Psychedelics Industry." Her panel consists of both Canadian and global industry leaders. Steve Hawkins the President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs, where he is responsible for the day-to-day business and affairs of the firm. With more than 30 years of experience in the investment industry, Mr. Hawkins has been with Horizons ETFs for more than 13 years including as its CIO, prior to becoming CEO in 2015; Bill O'Hara who began his career in the capital markets at First Marathon Securities in equity research analyzing gold companies. After transitioning to the role of institutional equity sales at National Bank Financial and then Credit Suisse First Boston, Bill joined Haywood Securities Inc. in 2003. He eventually became Managing Director and Head of Equity Sales at Haywood. In late 2020, after almost twenty-five years of identifying, analyzing, capital raising, and strategically advising both investment funds and corporate entities across many sectors, Bill formed LACG Capital Inc.; and Stephen Murphy who is the Director & Co-founder of Psych Capital Plc., a leading European psychedelics venture fund that supports early-stage innovation and entrepreneurs. He is also CEO and co-founder of Prohibition Holdings which owns some of the cannabis industry's best-known B2B companies and brands including Prohibition Partners, Business of Cannabis, and Cannabis Europa.

"It is an honor to be chairing such an esteemed panel at this event. Canada has once again led the rush of capital into a new psychedelic biotech sector. It is about medical initiatives and clinical trials focused on the conundrum of a mental health crisis and finding solutions with revolutionary drugs during uncertain times. I look forward to returning to Toronto Canada's financial capital and welcoming all attendees back to Canada's #1 Cannabis conference Lift&Co," stated Meris Kott, CEO.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

