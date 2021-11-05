Transparency Market Research: Sterile Vials Market to Expand at CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2031; Surge in Use of Hybrid Packaging Solutions to Fulfil Demand for COVID-19 Sterile Vials, States TMR Report

- Players in the global sterile vials market are focused on providing leak-proof cryopreservation vials that offer high level of sterility and deliver contaminant-free workflows

- Manufacturers are developing leak-proof cryopreservation vials in order to maintain the contaminant-free workflows and collaborating with highest quality machine suppliers to offer sterile products

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies operating in the global sterile vials market are focused on increasing the production of containers that offer advanced level of oxygen and moisture barrier in comparison to polymeric containers. Such efforts are likely to drive the expansion of the global market.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global sterile vials market to reach the valuation of US$ 12 Bn by 2031.

Sterile Vials Market: Key Findings

Surge in Demand for COVID-19 Sterile Vials to Boost Sales

Major enterprises from the pharmaceutical industry are increasingly concentrating on the development of coronavirus vaccines. At the same time, they are also looking for different packaging alternatives for storage, filling, and distribution of huge number of vaccines required across the globe. However, they are encountering scarcity of borosilicate glass due to the unprecedented and sudden rise in demand for sterile vials due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Brochure of Sterile Vials Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77624

The use of regular plastics for packaging of different vaccines, including coronavirus vaccines may cause compromised stability and efficacy of drugs. Therefore, major players in the global sterile vials market are increasing their

R&D activities in order to develop hybrid packaging solutions that incorporate SiO2 (Silica) Materials Science, which includes a combination of plastic and glass without their respective drawbacks.

Use of Multi-layer Extrusion Blow Molding Technology Helps in Providing Exceptional Moisture Barrier in Vials

Several market enterprises have developed innovative pharmaceutical packaging solutions intended for sterile injectables used in animals and oral liquids used for humans. Such innovations are projected to result into exceptional growth prospects in the sterile vials market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Sterile Vials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77624

For instance, Honeywell International Inc. stated that it has developed Aclar Edge pharmaceutical packaging solution, which is manufactured with the firm's proprietary technology named the multi-layer extrusion blow molding technology. Surge in adoption of such innovative technologies is helping market players to achieve advanced user safety throughout administration and handling activities.

Sterile Vials Market: Growth Boosters

Growth in awareness among consumers regarding different infections and increase in number of older people across the globe are expected to boost the sales prospects in the global sterile vials market

Expansion of biologics and combination drug/device products is estimated to drive the market in the upcoming years

The market is experiencing increasing inclination toward the use of ISO complaint standard finish neck and strong packaging in vials, which can resist critical conditions throughout the lyophilization process

Government authorities of many developing countries around the world are increasing efforts to advance their healthcare facilities. This factor is expected to help in market expansion.

Buy Sterile Vials Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77624<ype=S

Sterile Vials Market: Regional Analysis

The sterile vials market is anticipated to experience prominent growth opportunities in the North America region in the upcoming years. One of the prominent factors boosting market expansion is the presence of sufficient amount of raw materials required for medical packaging.

region in the upcoming years. One of the prominent factors boosting market expansion is the presence of sufficient amount of raw materials required for medical packaging. Surge in capital investment by prominent companies from the pharmaceutical packaging industry is boosting the expansion of the North America sterile vials market

sterile vials market Several enterprises from the global sterile vials market are concentrating on boosting the production of superior quality depyrogenated and sterile molded glass vials, which are in high demand across the pharmaceutical primary packaging industry

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77624

Sterile Vials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the sterile vials market are:

APG Europe

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Corning Incorporated

Bormioli Pharma S.p.a.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Dalton Pharma Services

Nipro Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Pacific Vial

O.Berk Company

Schott AG

Piramal Glass (Piramal Enterprises Ltd.)

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

SDG Pharma

Stevanato Group

SiO2 Materials Science

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sterile Vials Market Segmentation

Product

Sterile Empty Vial



Sterile Evacuated Vial





Sterile Nitrogen Filled Vial





Sterile Air Filled Vial

Sterile Liquid Filled Vial

Sterile Saline Filled Vial



Sterile Media Filled Vial



Sterile Water Filled Vial

Individual Sterilized Components (ISCs)

Volume

<2ml

2 ml to 5 ml

5 ml to 10 ml

10 ml to 20 ml

>20ml

Material

Glass

Plastic

End User

Clinical Labs

Compounding Labs

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Elective surgery is defined as a surgery subject to choice of a patient and does not involve medical emergency. Governments across the world have been actively supporting elective surgeries and investing for granting easy access to patients opting for these surgeries.

Centrifuge Market: The centrifuge market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in the number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and focus of leading players on strengthening presence in emerging markets.

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market: Surgical sutures have become one of the most common implantable medical textiles in the synthetic absorbable sutures market. This trend is contributing toward the robust growth of the synthetic absorbable sutures market, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sterile-vials-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg