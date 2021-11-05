Anzeige
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 
Tradegate
05.11.21
15:46 Uhr
36,150 Euro
-0,190
-0,52 %
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Neles due to merger with Valmet (206/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Neles Corporation
(Neles) published on November 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of Neles and Valmet Oyj (Valmet) have agreed upon the
combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Neles
will receive 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for every one (1) share held in Neles.
The merger plan was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on
September 22, 2021. The completion of the merger was expected to occur on
January 1, 2022, but the merger date was moved to April 1, 2022. Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options,
regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES). Underlying ISIN, underlying
code as well as series names will be changed. 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025094
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
