The "The UK Commercial LVT Flooring Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the UK Commercial Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was published in August 2021 and follows on from previous market research published in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017.

It includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, market forecast, specification data and feedback on loose lay LVT.

The commercial luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market is defined as contractor installed products in non-residential (commercial) projects such as offices, shops, hospitals and schools. The report covers both dry back and loose lay LVT products.

Research Programme used for the LVT Report

This report is primarily based on an extensive telephone interview programme with flooring contractors. The key sources of data are as follows:

telephone market research programme with 100 flooring contractors involved in the commercial LVT market. The flooring contractors are spread across the UK and cover a range of business sizes.

desk research using government statistics, Leading Edge's construction forecast model, company brochures, trade magazines and other publicly available information.

discussions with LVT manufacturers and distributors to determine market size.

data and trends from previous reports on this market published in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017.

Previous reports

Previous editions of this report have been published in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017. Consequently, it is possible to identify key trends in the LVT market and access a large database of valuable historic market data.

Project scope and product definition

The report focuses on the UK commercial luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market. This is defined as contractor installed product in non-residential(commercial) projects such as offices, shops, hospitals and schools. The report covers both dry back and loose lay LVT products.

Tables and quotes

The full report contains Over 40 tables and graphs many look at the changes in the LVT market from previous surveys as well as results from 2021. Over 200 quotes from flooring contractors.



Testimonials from Flooring Manufacturers on the Reports

"We found the LVT market report very useful and it will help in developing our sales and marketing plans for the UK. The quotes from the flooring contractors were particularly helpful in understanding their purchasing behaviour". Marketing Manager, Tarkett.

"Leading Edge helped us to identify the market opportunity in the flooring sector, we were very happy with their research and it contributed towards our decision making process". Commercial Manager, Gerflor.

"We asked Leading Edge to help us to develop our company strategy. The work was excellent and we acted upon most of the recommendations." Director, Ardex.

Key Topics Covered:

The report includes over 40 tables and graphs and over 200 quotes from flooring contractors. The section headings within the report are as follows:

LVT market size and forecast growth

Size and growth by market sector

Market share by brand

Frequency of use of each brand

Market share by tile design

Design features and issues

Reasons for selecting LVT supplier market and by key supplier

Route to market direct, distribution, client

Ratings of brands price, quality, design

Areas for brands to improve

Loose lay LVT % of overall market, by product type

Loose lay LVT reasons for using, decision process

Loose lay LVT usage by brand

Pricing by wear layer by brand

Specification market most likely brands to be specified

Specification market % share of total market; projects switched

Type of floor LVT replacing % by floor type

