What Keysight will be attending Productronica, the leading trade fair for electronics development and productionAt this year's event, Keysight's technical experts will highlight complete, customized solutions, including advanced software support and a comprehensive service offering designed to accelerate innovation in electronic design, manufacturing and compliance testing across key industries. When November 16 19, 2021 Where: Keysight Stand A1-576 Messe München, Munich, Germany Expo Information Tuesday, November 16, 2021: 9:00 a.m. 18:00 p.m. CET Wednesday, November 17, 2021: 9:00 a.m. 18:00 p.m. CET Thursday, November 18, 2021: 9:00 a.m. 18:00 p.m. CET Friday, November 19, 2021: 9:00 a.m. 16:00 p.m. CET

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations that help accelerate a customer's innovations:

Volume Manufacturing Test The new Keysight i7090 Board Test system designed to perform tests in parallel, on multiple printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), to achieve high volume throughput which speeds time-to-market and reduces cost-of-test. The demo will also include Keysight's PathWave Manufacturing Analytics software to show how it brings actionable insights from advanced data analytics.



Test Automation Software Keysight's PathWave Test Automation software delivers significant cost- and time-saving benefits. It offers graphical user interfaces for test plan development, optimization, and management to easily visualize, compare, and share test results across teams.



Validation Test Keysight highlights the benefits of using the InfiniiVision 6000X and Infiniium MXR-series, plus software to dramatically speed validation testing. Fast update rates and zone-triggering across all Keysight oscilloscopes, combined with Fault Hunter available on the MXR, help digital engineers find hidden errors and reduce high-speed serial bus compliance test time. The Keysight P9375B Streamline Series vector network analyzer with the P9336A Streamline Series arbitrary waveform generator, the P924xA Streamline Series oscilloscope, the new N932xC basic spectrum analyzer and the N5166B RF CXG vector signal generator enable complete radio frequency (RF) device component characterization. Powerful software helps users investigate, characterize and troubleshoot designs from spectrum analysis to pulsed-RF measurements.



KeysightCare KeysightCare offers dedicated, proactive support through a single point of contact for instruments, software, and solutions for faster response times, faster access to specialized experts, and faster time to resolution. In addition, Keysight offers broad services offerings including calibration and repair, technology refresh, consulting, training and more.



Additional information about the event is available at: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/europe-middleeast-africa-india/tradeshows/productronica.html

Media Activities

Keysight will hold exclusive in-person media-only breakfast at Productronica on Tuesday, November 16 at 9:00 am CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Beth Hespe to reserve a spot at the Keysight media breakfast, to request an in-person demonstration at the Keysight stand, or to arrange a phone or email interview.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

