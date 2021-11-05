Tego Cyber Inc. Commences Development of Threat Intelligence Application for Integration with the Elastic Security SIEM Platform

Represents second integration of Tego Guardian into a global SIEM platform

Follows recent commercial launch of Tego Guardian on Splunk platform in October 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has commenced development of a new version of its threat intelligence application for integration with the Elastic Security SIEM platform. The integration with Elastic Security represents a new market for the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform. Elastic has over 16,000 paying subscribers including thirty four percent (34%) of the Fortune 2000. Each of these users represent potential future customers.

The integration with Elastic Security follows the commercial launch of the Tego Guardian Splunk app last month. Tego Cyber plans to develop versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with additional SIEM platforms including: Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for integration with the top 10 SIEM platforms within the next two years.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce the planned rollout of Tego Guardian on the Elastic Security SIEM platform, following our successful launch on Splunk. Initial feedback from industry partners and prospective clients has been extremely positive. Our goal is to make Tego Guardian widely available to meet the needs of our target customers, regardless of which SIEM platform they are using. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform is highly versatile and Tego Guardian seamlessly integrates within the client's existing security infrastructure. In turn, our solutions provide CISOs and global organizations a tremendous ROI by quickly identifying threats to an enterprise network when they occur."

What makes Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence applications currently available is that it provides an end user's cybersecurity team with data enrichment: a detailed 'who, what, when and where' of a potential threat. Other similar applications may identify that something is 'bad' but do not provide any additional information, so it is up to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to analyze the threat data to establish which threats need to be acted upon. Tego Guardian automates this process saving time and money. The Tego Guardian dashboards quickly allow a cybersecurity team to see what threats have been detected within an environment, the categorization of the threat, and which assets within the environment have been affected by the threat.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

