AS PRFoods corrects the time for publishing of the audited annual report for 2020/2021

AS PRFoods hereby corrects the time for publishing of the consolidated audited annual report for 2020/2021 published in its market announcement on 01.11.2021.
Due to the delay of the Issuer and the Auditor, auditors have confirmed that the audit decision will be issued on 15.11.2021, after which the Issuer will immediately publish the audited report
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
