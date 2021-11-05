Anzeige
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
AS PRFoods corrects the time for publishing of the audited annual report for 2020/2021

AS PRFoods hereby corrects the time for publishing of the consolidated audited annual report for 2020/2021 published in its market announcement on 01.11.2021.

Due to the delay of the Issuer and the Auditor, auditors have confirmed that the audit decision will be issued on 15.11.2021, after which the Issuer will immediately publish the audited report

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


