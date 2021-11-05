Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2021
Listing of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 50 000 additional bond units of Capitalica
Baltic Real Estate Fund I to the First North market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I will be listed on November 8, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 80 000bonds (with nominal value of EUR 100) of Capitalica
Baltic Real Estate Fund I (ISIN: LT0000404725) will be traded under the trading
code CAPT065023FA as from November 8. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
