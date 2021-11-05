Listing of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 50 000 additional bond units of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I to the First North market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I will be listed on November 8, 2021. Thus, altogether 80 000bonds (with nominal value of EUR 100) of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I (ISIN: LT0000404725) will be traded under the trading code CAPT065023FA as from November 8. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.