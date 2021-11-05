DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 05-Nov-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Janina Kugel, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Kyndryl Inc., New York, United States, which has been listed for the first time on 4. November 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

