Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2021 | 17:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

A Conference Open to All Classes of Investors
70+ Companies Presenting and Meeting Interested Investors 1x1
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has updated its preliminary list of presenting companies for its two-day Microcap Virtual Conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. Currently over 70 microcap companies are expected to present. Sidoti events are open to every class of investor, including client and non-client institutions, family offices, high net worth individuals and retail investors of all sizes. Register at www.sidoti.com/events to learn more about our conference and gain access to an event that promises to provide insight into the investment merits of a substantial roster of microcap companies.

Background pattern Description automatically generated

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences https://www.sidoti.com/events and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Barbara Cohen | Head of Marketing | Sidoti & Co. | 212-453-7050 | 917-749-4488 | bcohen@sidoti.com

Register Now for Sidoti's Upcoming Events:

  • Sidoti December Virtual Microcap Conference - December 8 & 9, 2021
    Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference - January 19 & 20, 2022
    Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference - March 23 & 24, 2022

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671404/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.