Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces the winners of the 2021 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).

The Awards gather the governance community and celebrate good governance across Canada.

The Excellence in Governance Awards shines a light on the important contribution that governance professionals, their Boards and their companies make in terms of best practices that build and sustain stakeholder value in Canada. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazers for their ability to create impact and innovation in the Canadian governance realm.

GPC congratulates the 2021 EGA winners, organized by category, as presented below:

Board and Director Effectiveness

Meridian Credit Union

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

HSBC Bank Canada

Executive Compensation

BMO Financial Group

Governance Office Matters

ATB Financial

Risk Management

Arthritis Society

Strategy

Ontario Power Generation

Sustainability/ESG

Enbridge Inc.

TELUS Corporation

Governance Professional of the Year

Bradley Chisholm , Chief Officer, Strategy and Governance, BCCNM

, Chief Officer, Strategy and Governance, BCCNM Jeremy Trickett, SVP, Chief Governance Officer, Canada Life and Great-West Lifeco

Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

Sarah Kaplan, Professor of Strategic Management, Distinguished Professor of Gender and the Economy, Fellow of the Lee-Chin Institute

Each year, GPC receives nominations that range in both breadth and diversity from Canadian organizations large and small, across all sectors and industries. The award recipients are chosen by two judging panels of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. GPC would like to thank the EGA Judges for their time, dedication, and contribution in making the annual awards possible. For more on the panel: http://gpcanada.org/EGA_judges/.

'In submitting nominations, the EGA shortlisted, and finalists send out a clear message to their stakeholders and to the governance community, that good governance matters to them." Lynn Beauregard, President of GPC says. "In taking home these trophies, the winners gain well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments and set examples for innovation, resilience and great governance practices.'

2021 EGA JUDGES REPORT

The 2021 EGA report of the Judges is intended to provide insight into some of the accomplishments that have set the winners apart, and to impart the judges' rationale behind selecting this year's winning organizations.

Read Report Here!

